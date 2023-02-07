(The Center Square) – The King County Sheriff’s Office seized approximately $17.5 million worth of narcotics in 2022.
The office’s Special Emphasis Teams branch specifically seized 30.5 pounds of fentanyl powder, 465 pounds of methamphetamine, 26.5 pounds of heroin and 16 pounds of cocaine, according to Sergeant M. Corbett Ford.
The Special Emphasis Teams served over 82 search warrants last year. That resulted in over 55 arrests. At least 30 guns were seized throughout the teams’ operations.
Now King County Executive Dow Constantine is looking to coordinate with Washington state and federal officials due to drug manufacturing being done in Mexico and China in an unregulated way. The drugs are then distributed through the U.S. border and into communities throughout the country.
“This is a challenge that is not going to go away immediately and we need the help of federal and state governments,” Constantine said at a press conference on Feb. 6. “This is part of an evolution over the years of drugs becoming more dangerous, more compact [and] easier to smuggle and distribute,”
Fentanyl was involved in 70% of King County overdose deaths as of December, 2022. Through Feb.6 this year, there have already been 62 King County overdose deaths that involved fentanyl, according to Seattle and King County Public Health.
The upsurge in overdose deaths has created a struggle for the King County Medical Examiner’s Office which is not able to store the influx of dead bodies, as previously reported by The Center Square.
Constantine added that the county is tackling the drug epidemic by adding health professionals to the Sheriff’s negotiating team, increasing funding to work with community-based organizations to expand distribution of naloxone in vulnerable populations and increasing access to educational materials to reduce the risks of overdoses.