FILE - This undated photo provided on Jan. 24, 2020 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows some of over 165 pounds (75 kilograms) of suspected methamphetamine seized after smugglers tried to float it across the border from Nogales, Mexico, by roping together dozens of packages and sending them through an underground drainage tunnel into Arizona, according to federal officials. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP, File)