(The Center Square) – King County has decided to scrap the expansion of an existing 24/7 homeless shelter in South Downtown after Chinatown residents voiced their concerns over the location.
Back in March, King County announced a $66.5 million plan to expand the 269-unit shelter that has been running since the summer of 2021. The original plan was to preserve the existing units and add 150 more, along with implementing a behavioral health shelter, a 24-hour sobering center and 40-50 tiny homes.
The $66.5 million expansion for 150 more units comes to about $444,000 per unit.
While the shelter is not directly in the Chinatown International-District, the South Downtown shelter is seen to be too close to the residents’ district that already has 10 similar shelters in their neighborhood.
“Over the past six weeks, community members have shared their feedback about the current state of public safety and other concerns in the Chinatown-International District and surrounding neighborhoods,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said in a statement. “It is clear that building trust and resolving underlying concerns about the conditions in the community today will take considerable time before we can move forward with any added service capacity.”
The shelter, run by the Salvation Army, will continue receiving operations funding from King County and Seattle through the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, according to Constantine.
The county executive added that the shelter will continue operating over the next five years in its current location downtown.
Constantine is now proposing to utilize the funds planned for the shelter service expansion and redirect them towards other shelter and housing projects.
The proposal would include making funds available for a one-time wage boost for providers and providing funds in county communities that are “able to quickly house residents experiencing homelessness, like in the Green River area of South King County,” according to Constantine.
The county executive acknowledges the tensions coming from Chinatown residents in his statement, but says that work still needs to be done to address the homelessness crisis facing Seattle and King County.
“None of these problems will be solved without building more housing and safe, dignified shelter and we will continue to seek out opportunities in every part of the region to bring more of our neighbors inside,” Constantine said.
His proposal to re-allocate the $66.5 million will have to be approved by the King County Council first, before going into effect.