(The Center Square) – The King County Department of Community and Human Services will receive $8 million in 2022 from leftover revenue stemming from the county’s jail service agreement with Seattle.
The jail service contract was set for a minimum of 189 average days spent in jail, which correlates to a minimum payment of $11.35 million made by the City of Seattle through September. However, the latest report from King County estimates misdemeanants spent an average of 81 days in jail with an estimated payment of $4.8 million through September.
The report states that the contract rate was set at a rate of $205 per day in jail in 2021 and $220 in 2022. Seattle’s actual utilization of King County detention beds was below the contracted minimum bed payment of $15.2 million with a projected $6.4 million used by the city. Because of the contract between the city and county, the leftover $8 million will transfer from the King County Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention to the Department of Community and Human Services.
The human services department will use the funds for community-based projects “that promote health and housing for communities that are disproportionately affected by the legal system and incarceration within the City of Seattle,” according to the latest county report.
The City of Seattle contracts with King County to provide incarceration for misdemeanor offenses through 2030. The 2012 Interlocal Agreement between the two for jail services includes a provision for a minimum number of bed days for the city’s use. Seattle then exercised an option to lower the minimum number of bed days to a minimum average daily bed use of 188 beds in 2021 and 189 in 2022.
The King County Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention operates three detention facilities throughout the region. According to the latest report, the secure detention population averaged about 1,305 persons per day up until September where the average rose to 1,542 persons per day.