(The Center Square) – The King County Council unanimously passed two grant funds totaling a combined $8.2 million for 37 community-led projects to improve parks, expand recreational facilities and help restore river corridors.
Both grants are funded by the voter-approved King County Parks Levy that allocates approximately $110 million from 2020 through 2025. Grants are dedicated to parks, open spaces and recreational areas throughout the county.
$5 million from the Open Space and River Corridors Fund will be distributed to 14 projects to support floodplain management projects that focus on education. These projects will simultaneously improve the river corridor habitats along with reducing flood risks, according to the Office of King County Executive Dow Constantine.
Some projects include a new park along the Duwamish River in Georgetown, which will have upland restoration and access to the river. Also, the restoration of a riparian habitat along the lower Green River in Auburn is supposed to connect youth to green job training.
From the Healthy Community and Parks Fund, a total of $3.2 million is being distributed to 23 community-led projects. These programs aim to increase access to parks and open spaces, and expand recreational facilities.
Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands will have wheelchair-accessible trails and expanded “u-pick gardens.” Renovations to the playfields of Garfield Park in the Central District of Seattle will also be financed with the grant funds. Culturally relevant public art will be installed, along with site furnishings, a loop path, wheelchair ramps, inclusive play equipment, safety upgrades and a new restroom facility, according to the county.
Constantine has pushed previous efforts to improve parks and local rivers. In May, more than $21 million in grant funding was used to expand and connect trails, develop new parks, and renovate centers for teenagers and seniors amongst other projects.
“Just this year we’ve invested nearly $30 million in parks grants that will strengthen community partnerships, increase recreational opportunities and preserve and protect the places that make this part of the world so special,” Constantine said in a statement.