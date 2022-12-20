(The Center Square) – The King County Metro’s ridership rates have dropped since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Ridership in 2022 has shown improvement, but the department will continue to be heavily reliant on federal funds going into the next two years.
King County Metro bus ridership was at its highest rate in 2019 at 125.5 million rides in the year. However, once the pandemic hit, the rates dropped drastically to 57.2 million rides in 2020 and 50.1 million in 2021, according to King County Metro statistics. Through the end of November, King County Metro’s bus numbers for the year were at 58.2 million rides.
The department is looking to boost bus rides by expanding operations. This includes increased transportation services in Renton, Kent, Kirkland, Bellevue, Auburn and some Seattle districts; providing free and reduced-fare programs to King County youth and low income households; and delivering mobility services to homeless people who are in emergency and supportive housing.
The department has had to adjust its operating funds sources as a result of diminished ridership rates.
In 2019, fare revenue made up 34% ($310.3 million) of the department’s $916.2 million in operating funds. Notably, federal assistance only made up 0.2% of the operating fund with $1.5 million in grants dedicated to the department.
Two years later, fare revenue made up 22.8% ($202.4 million) of the department’s $887.3 million operating funds expended in 2021.
The operating fund sources are vastly different in 2021. Fares made up 22.8% ($202.4 million) of the operating funds. Federal assistance made up 47% of the department’s $887.3 million in operating funds in 2021 to make up for the loss in ridership.
King County Metro told The Center Square in an email that since 2020 the department has received funding from three federal economic stimulus bills in response to the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These one-time funds have been essential to Metro’s ability to continue operating service throughout the pandemic and will support investments proposed in Metro’s [2023-2024] budget,” King County Public Information Officer Elaine Porterfield said to The Center Square in an email.
Porterfield added that King County Metro’s budget focuses on safety, sustainability and equity, and will improve service and conditions for its customers and employees.