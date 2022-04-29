(The Center Square) – As King County contemplates removing cash transactions, experts and frequent riders of public transportation see the idea as a problem for disadvantaged riders.
A report done by King County Metro focused on the future of the Metro Transit Department’s fare collection system.
In that report, published last month, the main takeaway is that the department plans on going paperless with its transactions.
“Metro Connects, Metro’s long-range plan, envisions a future system without cash payment on-board buses, paper tickets and paper transfers,” the report stated.
According to the report, fares represent the Metro’s second-largest source of revenue with the department receiving over $164 million in fare revenue in 2019. King County Metro recently implemented the ORCA system to use as an alternative to cash transactions for Metro riders.
The ORCA system is advertised to brings new benefits to riders including “instant loading of card value, an expanded retail network, allowance for negative balances and a new mobile application,” according to King County’s report. Yet King County Metro’s costs to remove dated fareboxes with new receiver vaults would be around $29 million, according to their report.
On top of the significant costs of the cashless system implementation, an analysis by Erica Barnett from PubliCola shows that the proposed system could hurt disadvantaged riders.
“Going cashless could end up reducing access for some Metro riders, including low-income and homeless customers, infrequent riders, people with disabilities and those who don’t speak English – to name just a few groups for whom buying and using ORCA cards can be a challenge,” Barnett said in an analysis posted on her organization's website.
The King County Metro’s report does show declining cash revenues for ridership. By 2019, the fare revenue that Metro received from cash on-board had declined from $31 million to $19 million over a six year period, while the share of total fare revenue represented by cash declined from 22% to 11%.
In 2021 however, the proportion of total fare revenue paid in cash rose to 18% and the proportion of Rider/Non-Rider survey respondents who reported using cash on a regular basis rose to 17%.
Ian Erlichman, a Seattleite who uses King County Metro often, doesn’t think a cashless system would affect him but would affect homeless people.
“It wouldn’t affect me because I use the Transit GO app and a lot of housed people use that or the ORCA card,” Erlichman said to the Center Square via phone. “I think maybe it would make it easier on the bus drivers . . .but I think the human cost greatly outweighs whatever logistical benefits it gives [King County Metro].”
Erlichman said he sees a lot of homeless people that ride the bus, which he called “sometimes...the only available shelter that’s warm and dry.”
King County Metro has made noted of these human costs. The report recommending a cashless system committed to aiding those who would be disproportionately affected by a cashless system.
“Metro recognizes that a future transition to a cashless on-board fare collection system would have significant impacts to members of its rider community. Metro commits to continue working with riders who pay cash and priority populations who would be disproportionately affected by the loss of a cash on-board option," the report stated. " In partnership with the community, Metro will pursue incentives, investments, and policy changes that make it easier for all riders to maximize the financial, mobility, and convenience benefits of using transit."
Specific ways in which the department would help those individuals if the cashless system was implemented has yet to be announced.