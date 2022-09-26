(The Center Square) – Taking inspiration from other counties’ programs, King County Executive Dow Constantine’s is proposing a clean home energy program to aid in reducing carbon emissions throughout the region.
The program would allocate nearly $2 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to provide private lenders with flexibility by acting as the reserve that protects against loan loss or defaults. This would reduce the risk to private lenders to provide loans to homeowners. In turn, private lenders would provide lower interest rates and longer loan terms to qualifying homeowners for clean-energy home upgrades.
Homeowners who may qualify for financing if the proposal is passed would be encouraged to switch to clean energy heat pumps, install solar panels, water heaters and energy-efficient appliances.
“The people of King County want to contribute to climate solutions, but retrofitting homes is an expensive undertaking and this program will make it easier for more families to access low-cost loans and get high-efficiency heat pumps installed,” Constantine said in a statement.
Constantine said his proposed loan program is modeled after a similar one implemented by neighboring Snohomish County. The county’s Energy Smart Loan Program was launched in 2012 with about $600,000 in federal funding and a partnership with Puget Sound Consumer Credit Union to put up the reserve required. Since it launched, the program has led to more than $23 million in home energy use reduction loans in 13 years, according to Snohomish County.
“We have saved billions of [British thermal units] of energy, significantly reduced greenhouse gas emissions, and provided increased value for homeowners,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said. “This helps us achieve our environmental sustainability goals and I applaud King County for launching a program that can have even greater regional impacts."
Constantine’s proposal is a step to reach King County’s goals that were established in its 2020 Strategic Climate Action Plan. The goals include cutting countywide greenhouse gas emissions and preparing for climate impacts such as increased heatwaves and wildfires.
Prior to the 2020 Strategic Climate Action Plan, King County claimed that homes and workplaces accounted for 46% of countywide greenhouse gas emissions in 2019. Natural gas used for cooking, heating and water heaters accounted for 15% of total emissions, according to the county.
The King County clean home energy program will be a part of Constantine’s proposed budget that is set to be presented to the King County Council on Sept. 27.