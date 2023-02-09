(The Center Square) – A new program has been announced that brings a collaborative effort between the King County Department of Local Services and community organizations in unincorporated King County.
The Economic Alliance Program is being allocated $5.3 million from the federal COVID-19 Recovery Fund to help businesses in unincorporated regions recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
King County Executive Dow Constantine recommended the program to the county council, which approved the funding for the program.
“Partnering closely with community organizations throughout unincorporated King County will ensure the needs of businesses and individuals disproportionately impacted by the pandemic are better met and supported,” Constantine said in a statement.
The programs will coordinate with the region’s resources and focus on three main areas: connecting workers impacted by the pandemic to career opportunities; provide technical assistance for small businesses, which includes accounting, legal support and business planning; and offer small business networking opportunities and mentoring resources in what the county considers disproportionately impacted areas.
The King County Department of Local Services focuses on residents and businesses in unincorporated King County. This includes small towns such as Skyway, White Center, Fall City, East Federal Way, Vashon Island, the Snoqualmie Valley, and Greater Maple Valley.
White Center and Skyway are considered disproportionately impacted areas in unincorporated King County by the department.
Department of Local Services Director John Taylor said the department is dedicated to helping struggling businesses in unincorporated King County while most of the region is fully recovered from the pandemic.
“While some activity in our region has returned to pre-pandemic levels, that does not mean it’s back to normal for many of the businesses in unincorporated King County,” Taylor said. “The pandemic presented unprecedented challenges for these businesses, which adapted and found creative ways to survive.”