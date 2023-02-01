(The Center Square) – The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is seeking ways to support wage increases as it deals with a staffing shortage of front-line workers.
In the authority’s five-year draft plan, it analyzed the data to better understand the gap between current provider pay and a living wage based on prevailing economic factors in the region. The analysis revealed that direct service workers earn $19.70 an hour. Case managers make $24.92 per hour, on average.
That hourly rate is roughly half the $42.31 per hour wage needed in 2022 to afford a one-bedroom apartment in the King County metropolitan area, according to the authority.
The average case manager pay is slightly more than half of the 2022 King County median household income wage of approximately $49 per hour, while front-line workers make significantly less than half.
The average front-line worker would need to work 86 hours per week in order to afford a one-bedroom apartment in King County, according to the authority’s estimates.
Because the front-line workforce is not being appropriately paid for its essential work, the authority learned that the five largest homelessness service providers in King County had more than 300 vacant positions. The authority added that this could make its system underperform and suffer critical breakdowns at key moments.
“For example, during the COVID-19 omicron surge in early 2022, many staff were diagnosed as COVID-positive and had to remain at home [which coincided] with a severe weather event,” the King County Regional Homelessness Authority stated in its draft plan. “As a result, there were not enough funded provider staff to manage all of the severe weather shelters, so the City of Seattle and the [authority] had to deploy personnel to directly staff these locations.”
The Center Square found one case manager job posting from the Low income Housing Institute, which the authority has worked with. The job qualifications included a bachelor degree in social work or related field, or an associate degree with 3 years of experience. As well as, at least two years experience working with a diverse population. The pay range is listed at $20.70 to 25.86 per hour.
The Center Square previously reported on the authority’s five-year draft plan requesting over $11.8 billion. Annual operating costs, which includes wages for its workforce, would be between $1.7 billion and $3.4 billion.
In comparison, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority’s 2023 budget is estimated to be a total of $253 million.
The authority added that it will utilize its contracting and monitoring leverage to support wage increases. Public feedback on the draft plan is now being collected and will be shared with the authority’s Implementation Board and Governing Committee.