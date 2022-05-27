(The Center Square) – The Governing Committee of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority passed the spending proposal for 2023 by a two-thirds majority vote.
The KCRHA is now asking King County and Seattle to approve the budget that totals up to $227.4 million for the organization’s efforts to address homelessness in the county. The organization’s approved budget for 2022 was nearly $171 million.
“We encourage Governing Committee members to view this budget submission as a blueprint of what it will take to close the most glaring gaps within the existing homelessness crisis response system, addressing immediate concerns that we hear from people experiencing homelessness and from the broader community,” KCRHA Implementation Board Co-Chairs Harold Odom and Simha Reddy said in a letter to the KCRHA governing committee. “This includes focusing on workforce stabilization to ensure continued operations of the current system, as well as the creation of safe lots for vehicles and hundreds of new beds with appropriate supports.”
Of the $227.4 million, $20 million would go toward adding 345 new beds for emergency housing at almost $58,000 a bed. Another $20 million would be to pay for a special acuity shelter for chronically homeless people suffering from mental and behavioral health issues. KCRHA is proposing $15.4 million towards pay raises for a “permanent 13% addition to provider base budgets to increase wages system-wide.”
In the committee meeting on May 27, KCRHA CEO Marc Dones said the organization got the expanded budget estimate by looking “for gaps in current services, ongoing effects of COVID-19 and concerns about our own operational capacity.”
Mayor Bruce Harrell talked in the meeting about how a recent trip to Washington D.C. to talk with officials who coordinate federal and state dollars to the city revealed that those people want to know how the money is being spent.
“[The officials] want to know what we are doing and they have accountability, but I don’t even have unlimited funds on those ends,” Harrell said in the meeting. “So we have to do more with less. We just have to.”
Now the proposed budget goes to King County and City of Seattle officials for review and changes before the proposal is finalized. King County Executive Dow Constantine’s office says that it plans to work with the organization to ensure it has the funds necessary to tackle the homelessness crisis.
“We are reviewing the draft budget and are in communication with KCRHA and our partners at the City of Seattle to discuss needs and realistic budget expectations, as well as potential opportunities for funding,” a spokesperson from the Executive’s Office said in an email to The Center Square. “As our respective executives and councils engage in their budget processes, we will continue that work with KCRHA and the implementation and governing boards.”