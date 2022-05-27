FILE - A person sleeps next to a shopping cart as a pedestrian walks past a store-window sign advertising the future opening of a Rolex watch store on Jan. 31, 2022, in downtown Seattle. In Feb. 2022, the mayor of Portland, Ore., banned camping on the sides of certain roadways, and officials are exploring other aggressive options to combat homelessness. In an increasing numbers of liberal cities like Portland, Seattle and New York, officials are cracking down on encampments after years of tolerating growing numbers of people living in tents. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)