(The Center Square) – An initiative for King County youth to ride transit at no cost could result in over $30 million in grant funding from the state for King County Metro.
King County Executive Dow Constantine mentioned in his state of the county address that he plans to invest in a free youth transit pass for county residents under 19 years old. The Regional Transit Committee and King County Council are now tasked with taking up the proposed policy change to create a free youth transit pass that students can have easy access to.
Constantine is pushing for the policy change to happen before the school year starts in the fall.
“Ensuring access to reliable, carbon-free transportation, especially for younger generations who will bear the climate burden is why I am committed to providing every youth up to their 19th birthday with a free transit pass,” Constantine said in a statement. “Knowing the ease of riding transit to get around means today's youth will be tomorrow's transit commuters, and that's good for traffic, the economy and the environment.”
Moreover, King County might be able to do this with state funds. The Move Washington Ahead package was passed by the state in March. King County Metro could become eligible for an estimated $31.7 million in grant funding if a zero-youth fare policy is adopted by Oct. 1.
This potential revenue exceeds the estimated $10 million in annual fare revenue typically received from county residents under 19 years old, according to the county.
King County Metro transit revenue has declined dramatically since the COVID-19 pandemic. Transit fare revenue in April 2022 was $14,688,427. That’s over $15 million less than the reported fare revenue of April 2020 which was $29,745,022, according to a report by King County Metro. That same report stated that fares represent the Metro’s second-largest source of revenue.
King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski said in a statement that he used to ride the metro home from school and remembers the struggles of paying fare to ride.
“Finding money to pay the fare could be a hassle and too often a hardship for many of my classmates," Dembowski said. "I am so excited that today's King County kids will now be able to hop on board Metro transit to get to and from school and around the county to activities, without having to worry about whether there's enough money on their ORCA card.”
Currently, fare for youth up to five years old is free and $1.50 for children ages six to 18. Students of Seattle Public Schools can ride for free this summer using their current school-issued ORCA card. High school students outside of Seattle that qualify for free or reduced-price lunch can sign up online for a free summer ORCA card.
King County Metro is now looking to launch an information campaign through schools and community outreach as the county council plans to take up the legislation in June or July.