(The Center Square) – Three city forestry projects from King County, the City of Issaquah and the Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust, among other local partners, received over $1 million combined in funding from a bundled sale of carbon credits for urban forests.
Carbon credits are permits that allow businesses to emit a certain amount of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gasses. The record-setting $1 million sale will ensure that those urban forests that the credits were issued against are maintained.
The nonprofit City Forest Credits formally issued the carbon credits, which were then purchased by the software development company Regen Network Development.
“Our region is now part of the largest sale of urban forest carbon credits in U.S. history, thanks to partnerships among King County, cities, and nonprofits,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said in a statement. “We will steward the newly protected urban forests so they can continue to absorb carbon, contribute to cleaner air and water, and create more greenspace where people, families, and communities can gather.”
King County and the City of Issaquah partnered to purchase the 46-acre property in 2018 that had been slated for urban development. The governments will use those funds, at least in part, to maintain the lands and pursue more urban forest management.
Constantine launched the King County’s Forest Carbon Program in 2019. His was the first local government in the U.S. to offer certified carbon credits by preserving local forests.
The Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust generated carbon credits through an urban tree planting project at a near 3-acre greenspace in the City of Shoreline.
The site had little tree canopy and was carpeted in invasive vegetation prior to Greenway Trust crews began working on the area.
“City trees are a critical component to reverse and mitigate against the impacts of climate change,” Executive Director for the Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust Jon Hoekstra said.
The trust is now committed to working through 2040 to guarantee a healthy greenspace within the area.
Since restoration work began, crews have worked on controlling those invasive species to make room for more than 2,200 native plants and trees, according to the county.
City Forest Credits estimates the new plantings will store “approximately 2,200 tons of carbon over a 25-year period, the equivalent of taking 475 cars off the road for a full year.”