(The Center Square) – A big spending push by a PAC backing King County Executive Dow Constantine has analysts thinking the incumbent’s bid for re-election tomorrow could be closer than originally thought.
Constantine, seeking is fourth consecutive term, is being challenged by Democratic state Sen. Joe Nguyen. Although the office is nonpartisan, both candidates identify as Democrats. Nguyen is thought to be the more liberal of the two.
The PAC, which calls itself King County Progress, spent $118,000 in recent weeks on digital advertising in support of Constantine.
According to filings with the state Public Disclosure Commission, it has received donations from a number of labor unions, property developers and corporate donors.
A campaign flier that was sent out last week hit on the issue of public safety. It quotes Nguyen from an October candidate forum hosted by the Seattle Chamber of Commerce. When asked by the moderator if he supported defunding the police department by 50%, Nguyen answered “Basically, yes.”
The flier also says, “We need public safety solutions rooted in community protection, accountability and real reform — no defunding. Re-elect Dow Constantine.”
Writing at The Washington Observer, a newsletter that tracks politics and spending statewide, Paul Queary notes that the flier came as a surprise.
“That’s an unusual tactic for an entrenched incumbent with a 9-1 fundraising advantage. It’s more typical for the incumbent to barely acknowledge the challenger’s existence. Both developments suggest the race might have tightened since the primary.”
Constantine received 52% of the vote in the primary election, while Nguyen received 32%. They were the top two finishers among five candidates to advance to the general election.
King County Progress was formed two months ago, shortly after Constantine’s campaign spent $40,000 on a public opinion poll. The campaign has not released its findings, but Queary notes that it potentially found bad news for Constantine.
Constantine first entered politics in 1997, serving in the state House of Representatives until 2000. He then served in the state Senate from 2000 until 2002, and spent 2002 to 2009 on the King County Council before becoming county executive.
Constantine considered running for governor in 2020, but decided against it when Gov. Jay Inslee announced he would seek a third term.
Nguyen is in his first term as a state senator.