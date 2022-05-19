(The Center Square) – King County Executive Dow Constantine is proposing a measure for the November ballot to restore the local Conservation Futures Program, paid for by homeowners
The Conservation Futures Program would be funded at its original rate of 6.25 cents per $1,000 of a property's assessed value in 2023 if approved by the King County Council and voted for by county residents. That would be up from the current 3.12 cents per $1,000 of assessed value that residents currently pay.
Through this program, King County has protected more than 100,000 acres of open space since it began in 1982, the executive’s office said. Constantine’s office blames a sequence of "actions by the state" for the program’s revenue generating at half the original rate.
"This is our generation’s moment to protect the last, best places: forests, trails, rivers, farmland, and greenspace before they are lost forever,” Constantine said in a statement. “By accelerating land conservation throughout King County, we will confront climate change by protecting mature forests, improve habitat for native salmon, strengthen our local food economy, provide more recreational opportunities and ensure more equitable access to the outdoors.”
Constantine is turning to King County homeowners to bring the Conservation Futures Program back to its original rate. According to the Executive’s Office, owners of median-value homes would pay less than $2 more a month, or $21.75 a year, in property taxes to restore the Conservation Futures Program and accelerate the Land Conservation Initiative.
The Land Conservation Initiative is a regional partnership of communities and cities to protect 65,000 acres of open space. These high valued open spaces include urban greenspaces, trails, natural lands, river corridors, farmland and forests.
"Our region is one of the fastest growing in the country. With each passing day, the window of opportunity to conserve our last best places is closing," King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski said. "Coupled with higher land prices, the chance to protect these treasured open spaces before they are paved over is evaporating before our eyes, putting at risk the quality of life we enjoy for future generations."
Constantine’s proposal has to be approved by the Budget and Fiscal Management Committee before the whole county council votes later this summer on whether or not to put the proposal on the November ballot.