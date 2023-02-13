(The Center Square) – The National Association of Counties has created a commission on mental health and wellbeing with King County Executive Dow Constantine leading as co-chair.
The commission is made up of 14 county leaders from across the U.S. who will be tasked with developing policy and programmatic recommendations at the federal, state and local levels to address systemic issues contributing to the mental health crisis.
The National Association of Counties is addressing the mental health crisis because of the role that counties play in behavioral health services. According to the association, 75% of the U.S. population depends on county-based mental health services through more than 750 county-supported or operated behavioral health authorities.
"From small rural counties to large metro regions, mental health is a critical issue in every community across our nation," Constantine said in a statement. "From the unique perspective of counties . . . the commission will share what’s working and collaborate with those who are striving to develop a robust and nation-wide response to this crisis."
One of the commission’s priorities is to pursue federal policy action. Currently the commission is weighing a full implementation of the Mental Health Parity standard, repealing the Medicaid Inmate Exclusion Policy for pre-trial detainees and reforms to the institutions for mental disease prohibition and building the mental health workforce.
"To effect lasting change in our behavioral health system, we need legislative fixes at the federal level," fellow Commission Co-chair Katherine Barger said. "Lifting the federal bed limit on our mental health treatment facilities and securing additional behavioral health resources has been one of my top priorities since taking office.”
Constantine has recently proposed a behavioral health center tax levy to generate approximately $1.25 billion between 2024 and the end of the levy in 2032 if passed by voters in April.
The generated revenue would go towards the creation of a regional network of five crisis care centers throughout King County. In turn, Constantine’s office expects more behavioral health resources would become more readily available to King County residents in need.