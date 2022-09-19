(The Center Square) –King County Executive Dow Constantine revealed his public safety plan for the next biennium budget with a price tag of more than $78 million.
The proposed funds will be a part of Constantine’s biennium budget proposal with a majority of dollars being allocated to clearing the pandemic-created legal system’s backlog.
According to Constantine, funding approved by the county council last year went to agencies to cut the felony backlog in half, from 2975 cases to 1418 cases. The executive is now proposing to spend more than $22 million to further reduce the felony backlog over the next biennium along with proposed funding that would enable the district court to address its own backlog by the summer of 2023.
The remaining funds from the proposal would be allocated towards filling county vacancies, seeking alternatives to jail and preventing repeat offenders.
“To deliver genuine community safety and uphold our highest values, we must invest in the programming and workforce that will both stop immediate harm and get to root causes to prevent future offenses,” Constantine said in a statement.
150 Metro transit security officers would receive $21 million for support and visibility on metro buses, transit centers and bus stops. That is the second largest being dedicated from Constantine’s proposal.
King County’s “Vital Program” would be allocated $2.4 million to support 80 persons who are repeat offenders by addressing their underlying housing, health and other basic needs.
The county would use $7.3 million to provide community-based accountability through the Restorative Community Pathways to 850 youth who committed nonviolent crimes.
Record expungement and legal financial obligation relief related to now-vacated marijuana convictions would have $2 million funded toward the efforts.
King County would dedicate $5 million to provide all sheriff patrol deputies with body-worn cameras. That would be phased into the department within the next three years, according to Constantine.
Support for 52 messengers of the Regional Peacekeepers Collective would receive $9 million towards delivering a community-led approach to gun violence prevention through critical incident response, hospital-based referrals and hot spot remediation activities.
A new unit in the King County Sheriff’s Office would be created with $2 million from the public safety proposal. The new unit would be tasked with reducing gun violence and to add additional detectives in the major crimes unit.
Four new co-responder units would be launched with $2.1 million in funds so behavioral health professionals can address crises together with law enforcement.
Lastly, $5.1 million would support “Metro SaFE Reform Initiatives,” to connect people in crisis on and near Metro transit with resources and services.
"During times of crisis like the ones we’re experiencing now, we achieve safety through collaboration, creativity and root cause analysis,” King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay said.
Constantine’s full 2023-2024 budget proposal will be revealed next week. The King County Council will hold several budget briefings and public hearings, including one for this public safety plan throughout October.