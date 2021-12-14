(The Center Square) – To folks watching the results of the Dec. 7 recall election of District 3 Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant trickle in, the vote count may seem maddeningly slow.
On Thursday, King County Elections reported it had counted 40,629 (50.29%) ballots out of 77,579 registered voters. On Friday, 40,716 ballots (52.48%) were reported counted. On Monday, 40,902 ballots (52.72%) were reported counted.
“Last Thursday’s update was the last one of size because that one contained basically all of the ballots that we had in house, including those ballots returned in the last day or so of voting,” explained Halei Watkins, King County Elections communications officer, in an email response to The Center Square. “As an all vote-by-mail state, it’s pretty typical for it to take until the Friday after Election Day to be caught up with counting, as many voters (usually around half) return their ballots on Election Day and it takes time to sort, verify signatures, open, and tabulate ballots. This was a smaller election and many voters turned in their ballots before Election Day so we were able to be caught up on Thursday instead this time around.”
And then there are the reported 450 unresolved signature challenges on mail-in ballots. “No” votes have a 309-vote lead over “yes” votes in the effort to remove Sawant from office, according to new data released Monday afternoon by King County Elections.
“When a voter forgets to sign their ballot or it doesn’t match closely enough with the signature on their voter registration record, that triggers a signature ‘challenge,’” Watkins said. “We send a letter to the challenged voter, as well as call and email if they’ve provided that contact information. This letter includes the simple form they need to fill out, sign, and return in order to have their ballot counted. Washington law allows voters to resolve these challenges until the day before certification. In this election, resolution forms are due by 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 as we will certify the election on Dec. 17 on the schedule laid out for us in state law.”
Failure to complete the count on time is not an option, according to Watkins.
“We staff appropriately for each election based on our projections and that allows us to process as quickly as voters getting things to us, whether that’s their ballot or their challenge resolution form,” she said.
Watkins went on to note, “Until Friday’s certification, we will continue to post updates each afternoon that reflect any ballots that had their challenge cured, as well as any on-time ballots we receive in the mail (again, that’s a super small number at this point – last Friday, we got 43 on-time ballots in the mail for example).”
Sawant was first elected to the Seattle City Council in 2013 in an upset as the socialist challenger to long-time city councilman Richard Conlin. She claimed “apparent victory” Friday after she gained a narrow lead in the recall election.