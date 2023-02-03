(The Center Square) – King County announced it is funding eight affordable housing projects with $24.7 million to build 994 rental units.
The projects are located in Seattle, Burien, SeaTac, Carnation, Kirkland and Bellevue. They are dedicated to housing low-income persons and families, with half providing housing to previously homeless persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to the county.
“These new projects, funded by more than $24 million through our Housing Finance Program, are critical investments that will allow us to develop nearly 1,000 new units to help meet the growing demand for affordable housing throughout our region,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said in a statement. “By building more homes, especially near transit, we can better provide equitable access to opportunities and create a more connected and inclusive community.”
The $24.7 million stems from King County’s Housing Finance Program that is within the Department of Community and Human Services. The program has also funded two projects that are now underway.
One of those projects broke ground on Wednesday. A 334-unit affordable housing development project in Federal Way has begun construction after receiving $11 million from the county, according to Constantine.
The Federal Way development received additional funds from Amazon and the Washington state Department of Commerce Housing Finance Unit.
Last month, a project in the North Beacon Hill District of Seattle began construction. The North Lot was acquired by King County through a $1.7 million acquisition loan in 2016. An additional $1.7 million permanent loan was provided, according to the county.
The development will provide 160 units of affordable housing. This includes two to four-bedroom units for lower-income families.
North Lot is owned and managed by the Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority following its acquisition by King County. The project is intended to address the need for more affordable housing in Beacon Hill and the Chinatown International District. These two communities are considered at high risk of displacement due to gentrification and increasing development pressures, according to Constantine.