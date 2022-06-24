(The Center Square) – As Western Washington is set to face its first hot weekend of the year, King County is developing an Extreme Heat Mitigation Strategy.
The plan involves various county departments, cities, non-profit organizations, healthcare providers and emergency responders collaborating to identify actions needed for an immediate response to extreme heat.
The collaboration will also look at adapting the area’s infrastructure so people and property are ready for prolonged heat waves.
“Last year we experienced the single most deadly climate event in our history, and these events are expected to be longer in duration and more intense going forward,” Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health in King County, said in a statement. “We must prepare both for the inevitable heat events that will continue to challenge us and also do what we can to minimize the risk for these becoming even more catastrophic in the future.”
In 2021, a three day heat wave killed 38 people in King County, the most fatalities from any climate-related disaster ever within the county.
The Seattle Weather Station recorded highs for the three day span from 102 degrees on June 26, to 104 degrees on June 27, to 108 degrees on June 28.
"The record heat we experienced late last June – our region's deadliest climate event to date – confirms that the threat is neither speculative nor distant, but certain and immediate. We can, must, and will confront the looming climate crisis with every available resource,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine.
King County has applied for a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant with an application including data from a 2020 heat mapping project conducted by the City of Seattle.
The data shows that “areas with hard landscapes held on to heat longer than areas that have more natural landscapes, increasing the potential for heat-related health risks in those areas . . . More urbanized areas were as much as 20 degrees hotter than less urbanized areas, due in large part to differences in land use and land cover,” according to Constantine’s office.
FEMA grants have never considered extreme heat in the hazard mitigation grant program history.
King County departments have already begun considering heat risk in their operations. For instance, the King County Metro Transit is using data from the heat mapping project towards bus stop designs and amenities to aid in extreme weather events.
The county is also looking to provide more equitable access to energy-efficient green homes that are designed to stay cooler during increasingly hot summers.
The Washington Department of Health said 91 people likely died from the three day heat wave of last year in the entire state, with the majority being in King and Pierce Counties.