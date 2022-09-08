(The Center Square) – A motion sponsored by King County Councilmembers Reagan Dunn, Sarah Perry and Girmay Zahilay is seeking ways for the county to support local food banks experiencing the impacts of inflation.
The motion asks the King County Executive’s Office to conduct outreach to food banks to find possible ways to support them. Potential services the county could provide include grants and volunteer recruitment, according to the legislation’s staff report.
The legislation was passed out of the Law, Justice, Health and Human Services Committee on Sept. 6 by a unanimous vote.
Dunn said in the meeting that during the pandemic, 95% of food banks saw an increase in demand. The City of Seattle and the King County Department of Public Health administered approximately $5 million in federal Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery funds for food banks last year.
New, there are no more federal funds budgeted towards food banks, according to the King County Executive staff.
“At this very moment across King County, food banks are not able to keep up,” Dunn said in a statement. “Combined with the most vulnerable being hit the hardest by increasing costs of basic goods and services this is a recipe for disaster.”
Zahilay met with workers at local food banks. He said they wanted more than financial support from the county.
“Surprisingly what I had heard was that the need is not just financial – that there are additional needs,” Zahilay said in the committee meeting. “They would like our advocacy toward the federal government, they want us to reauthorize certain federal bills that support food security at the local level, they want us to help them build relationships amongst each other [and] they want us to build the capacity of food banks.”
According to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index reports from July, food prices have increased 10.3% from last year and inflation is up more than 8% from 2021.
The resolution will go to the full council for a final vote on Sept. 20.