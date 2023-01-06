(The Center Square) – Residents in unincorporated King County that do not have access to bank accounts may get help accessing more opportunities to pay with cash with a newly proposed ordinance.
King County Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles has introduced legislation that requires businesses to accept cash. This would ensure all residents can contribute to the local economy.
At least 2.1% of Washington residents do not have bank accounts, credit cards or other typical financial services, according to the 2021 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Household Survey.
In five years, the estimates are expected to increase to 3.1%. More than 17% of residents rely on money orders, check-cashing services and payday loans.
With these statistics applied to King County, approximately 67,000 people could be unbanked, and more than 380,000 people could be underbanked, according to Kohl-Welles’ office.
“When I am out and about, I am finding that more and more businesses are only accepting payment by credit cards or smart phones rather than cash,” Kohl-Welles said in a statement. “I believe the trend in this direction is highly problematic as it will prevent many people in our community who do not have bank accounts from participating in the economy . . . it has the capacity to further hurt our most marginalized communities from accessing the goods and services they need to survive.”
Kohl-Welles added that the measure only pertains to unincorporated King County but could bring more attention to the issue to a larger audience.
The councilmember wants the ordinance to be implemented in anticipation of more cashless establishments. However, it is unclear how many businesses in unincorporated King County are currently cashless.
The legislation would require unincorporated King County businesses to accept cash for most retail transactions and to not charge higher prices than for another form of payment. The ordinance would allow for retailers to only accept up to $250 in cash payment for single transactions larger than that amount. Civil actions could be brought by someone whose cash payment was refused as part of the measure, as well.