FILE - This Feb. 17, 2016 file photo shows marijuana plants at a home in Honolulu. A growing majority of Americans say marijuana should be legal, underscoring a national shift as more states embrace cannabis for medical or recreational use. Illinois lawmakers working to legalize recreational marijuana have hit a potential snag: whether to allow people to grow a few pot plants for personal use. The 10 states that have legalized recreational marijuana have different "home grow" rules, with Michigan allowing individuals to grow as many as 12 plants and Washington state not allowing them to grow any. Home grow opponents say it fuels the black market. Proponents say people should be able to grow it if businesses sell it. (AP Photo/Marina Riker, File)