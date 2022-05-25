(The Center Square) – After serving as acting sheriff since the beginning of the year, Patti Cole-Tindall has been unanimously confirmed by the King County Council to remove her interim title.
King County Executive Dow Constantine announced Cole-Tindall as his choice for the role of county sheriff on May 3.
The council confirmed the appointment on Tuesday.
“I am honored and humbled to be selected to serve as the next King County Sheriff. I am looking forward to the future of not only the agency, but also the community as we work collaboratively to co-create the public safety agency that meets the needs of the residents in King County,” Cole-Tindall said in a statement. “I, along with my leadership team, are committed to making the King County Sheriff’s Office a premier law enforcement agency and striving for continuous improvement.”
Voters approved a change to the King County Charter in 2020 that made the King County sheriff position an appointed position instead of an elected position.
Cole-Tindall is now the first appointed sheriff since this change. She is also the first person of color to hold the position in the county.
Cole-Tindall’s resume includes a number of law enforcement positions, including roles with the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention, King County’s Community Corrections Division and as interim director of the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight.
Prior to joining the King County Sheriff’s Office, Cole-Tindall was the director of the King County Office of Labor Relations for six years. She was King County undersheriff since 2020.
“I am very pleased to support the confirmation of Patti Cole-Tindall’s appointment to King County Sheriff,” King County Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles said in a statement. “During her time serving as undersheriff and then interim sheriff, I have been impressed with her leadership and management skills, including how she leads with humility, collaboration and thoughtfulness.”
The new (permanent) sheriff in town will have to deal with crime rates that bring concern to residents within the county.
Twenty-six homicides were committed in King County in the first quarter of 2022. Seattle had 13 incidences of homicide alone.
Constantine mentioned his plans to record police officers actions while on duty.
“This fall my budget will include the funding to build the infrastructure and purchase the equipment to get body cameras for our Sheriff’s Office responders and we will work with labor to ensure we can deploy these invaluable tools as soon as feasible,” Constantine said in his state of the county speech. “Let’s make sure we, our officers, and the public can always have access to the objective facts.”
Cole-Tindall will now have to enter state police academy training for 19 weeks for recertification before she can officially take the role of King County Sheriff.
While she is at the academy, an acting sheriff from the King County Sheriff’s Office leadership team will be appointed.