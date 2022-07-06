(The Center Square) – The King County Council has begun discussing a plan to provide cooling shelters for the homeless and senior citizens when the next heatwave hits.
The King County Office of Emergency Management currently lacks an operational plan for sheltering during extreme weather situations for those in need. This comes after the notable three-day heatwave that hit Western Washington last year resulted in the deaths of 38 people within King County.
Jennifer Giambattista, a principal legislative analyst for the King County Council, spoke to the King County Committee of the Whole on July 6 about why an operational plan is needed.
“Based on data from Public Health, 91% of the fatalities occurred in the person’s residence ... the Seattle region has the lowest rates of any metropolitan region for air conditioning,” Giambattista said in the council meeting. “In the heat dome event, the temperatures peaked late at night, which meant indoor temperatures stayed high. The National Weather Service noted that these indoor evening air temperatures need to be taken into consideration when planning for the operating hours of cooling shelters.”
The council is now looking into facilities that can be used for shelter when necessary during an extreme weather situation. Hotel vouchers may also be handed out to residents from unincorporated parts of King County.
Councilmember Girmay Zahilay, who sponsored this motion, noted that parts of unincorporated King County experienced the worst heat waves that hit the region.
Giambattista said the motion to request King County Executive Dow Constantine to look into an operational plan would need to be set by February 2023. The shelters would then be operational by June.
Some questioned possible issues with the motion. Mainly, the challenges that come with extreme weather shelters, including staffing for overnight shifts. Community partners shared concerns over the operating costs for security and staffing.
There were no cost estimates for an extreme weather operation plan.
This extreme weather operation plan is not to be confused with Executive Constantine’s heat mitigation strategy he introduced last month. While both efforts aim to establish a response system for these incidents, Zahilay said he proposed his motion because some aspects of the heat mitigation were missing.
“The thing that I haven’t seen is ... a regional network of indoor facilities and the plan to staff up and upgrade buildings that either we don’t own or we don’t currently use as an extreme weather shelter,” Zahilay said when asked what his motion differed from the extreme heat mitigation.
The council will review the operation plans on July 20 for a possible vote.