(The Center Square) – A committee of the King County Council voted to approve a charter amendment to allow county residents to vote on moving local elections to even-numbered years.
The amendment must first go to a vote from the full county council on June 28 before the proposal can be seen on voters’ ballots in November.
King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci introduced the proposal to the confusingly named Committee of the Whole. She believes having elections held in even-numbered years would bring more voters and diversity.
“I am committed to making our elections as fair and accessible as possible, and the data is clear that voter turnout during odd-year elections is dramatically lower than even-year elections, meaning many voters have no voice in who represents them in key offices,” Balducci said in the committee meeting on June 15. “Moving county races to even years means we’re welcoming participation by more voters and more diverse voters—younger people, people of color, renters.”
King County Council Staff Member Sherri Hsu provided information regarding the proposal before committee members. Hsu said that data collected shows that since 2010, voter rates in even-numbered years are at 77%, while odd-numbered years saw a voter turnout of 47%.
Members of the committee were divided on the fiscal aspect of the proposal. Councilmember Reagan Dunn voted against the proposal because he believes it will increase candidates’ television and radio advertising costs and bury local issues.
“The media is incredibly expensive when you have the presidential race buying up the time [for advertisements],” Dunn said. “We spend a lot of money the taxpayers have on putting ballot boxes all throughout the community . . . we even pay for the postage.”
If the change goes through, local elections would have to compete with presidential, U.S. Senate and other election candidates for advertisements, which can prove costly for local members to fund. Dunn said his county council race spent $800,000 towards advertisements in local media outlets.
Balducci responded to Dunn’s argument, saying that the opposing argument is based on the idea that one side or the other of an election race would be disadvantaged by more people voting.
“I have to say: if more people voting is bad for your candidacy, then, you know, the voter should have a say,” Balducci said.
Councilmember Rod Dembowski said he was in favor of the proposal, but wanted to explore package reforms. He added that the ability to run may cost around $350,000 in campaign dollars and that the county executive race could even cost $3 to 4 million.
Balducci addressed the question of the effects of this change on campaigns, saying that people running campaigns make their money doing so they can adjust and that “we will figure out how to get our message out to voters.”
The King County Council’s Committee of the Whole voted 7-2 in favor of moving the charter amendment to full council vote next week.