(The Center Square) – A motion that tasks King County with identifying resources to help local food banks struggling to meet increased demand has been unanimously passed by the county council.
If the King County Executive’s Office signs off on the motion, it will be tasked to conduct outreach to food banks to find possible ways to support them. Potential services the county could provide include grants and volunteer recruitment, according to the legislation’s staff report.
“It’s no secret that grocery bills are soaring across King County, causing more and more folks to turn to their local food bank for help feeding their families,” King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn said in a statement. “In turn, our food banks need a little help so they can meet those increasing needs as operating costs rise.”
According to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index report from August, food prices have increased 10.8% from last year and inflation is up more than 8% from 2021.
When the legislation was discussed in the Law, Justice, Health and Human Services Committee on Sept. 6, Dunn said 95% of food banks in the county saw an increase in demand during the pandemic.
The City of Seattle and the King County Department of Public Health administered approximately $5 million in federal Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery funds for food banks last year. However, there are no more federal funds budgeted towards food banks, according to the King County Executive staff.
The record level inflation rates have reduced the amount of donations food banks are receiving and have also increased the costs of buying food to keep their supply sufficiently stocked. Food banks throughout the country are facing cuts due to a lack of financial support.
“Currently, we are prepared to face the devastatingly grim reality that some of our programs may need to be cut if we don’t soon find new financial support to help us bridge the gap,” Maple Valley Food Bank Executive Director Lindsey Habenicht said.
Once King County’s outreach work is completed, the county would then begin implementing its new methods of providing support to food banks and deliver a report to the King County Council on their findings by February 2023.