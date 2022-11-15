(The Center Square) – The King County Council has passed the $16.4 billion proposed budget by a unanimous vote.
The county’s Budget & Fiscal Management Committee added over $70 million to the general budget proposal from King County Executive Dow Constantine.
The largest additional spending signed off by the committee was $35 million towards the Equitable Recovery Initiative, which aims to fund supportive housing, homelessness outreach and behavioral health and economic recovery.
“The addition of the $35 million Equitable Recovery Initiative addressing the core challenges exacerbated by the pandemic – affordable housing, economic recovery, behavioral health needs and homelessness support – transforms the county budget into what we promised,” Budget Committee Chair Joe McDermott said in a statement.
Constantine’s budget included $220 million to set King County Metro on track for a completely zero-emission transit fleet by 2035.
The committee added $3.6 million for the Metro to improve the rider experience and keep transit centers clean, according to the budget.
Human services providers that specialize in providing homelessness, housing and gender-based violence services will be given an additional $6.2 million to safeguard against inflation as part of the finalized budget.
The committee also added $24.7 million in new capital funds. They will be distributed to the Little Saigon Community Center, United Indians of All Tribes Foundation Canoe House in South Lake Union, the Muslim American Youth Foundation Community Center, the Children’s Home Society of Washington Resource Center and the Fall City Community Center, Hanwoori Garden in Federal Way, amongst other community-based organizations.
Mcdermott said the budget prioritized the continuation of funds for the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and public safety. Constantine's two-year $55 million public safety plan includes funding to create a new unit within the King County Sheriff’s Office that will specialize in reducing gun violence, along with hiring more detectives and equipping deputies with body cameras.