(The Center Square) – Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, King County Executive Dow Constantine said that $1 million in emergency funding would be made available for safe access to abortion.
On June 24, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that it is up to each state to decide how to handle the issue and that there is no Constitutional right to an abortion.
Shortly after, Constantine issued a statement condemning the Court’s decision.
“This morning’s ruling by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade is the culmination of a decades-long strategy by right-wing zealots to strip the essential right to abortion care from millions of Americans,” Constantine said in a statement.
Constantine said that Councilmember Claudia Balducci will ask the council for $500,000 to be allocated directly to the Northwest Abortion Access Fund, an organization that specializes in helping people secure abortion care in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska.
The other $500,000, Constantine said, is being authorized for an emergency fund at Public Health for King County and the City of Seattle to prepare both parties’ healthcare system for a potential surge in patients traveling there for access to abortion. This half of the $1 million he implicitly claimed the authority to authorize himself.
"I will also authorize $500,000 for an emergency fund," Constantine said.
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a separate statement that his administration will be looking to spend $250,000 to expand access to reproductive health care access to the Northwest Abortion Access Fund as well.
“[The $250,000] will complement the city’s support for ongoing efforts led by Seattle-King County Public Health to link residents to reproductive health care through Community Health Partnership, School-Based Health Centers, Nurse-Family Partnership, and Mobile Medical Vans,” Harrell said.
“In Seattle, we reject this decision – full stop – and will ensure our response is based in a united commitment to maintain and expand our city’s embrace of privacy, freedom and shared values.”
The Supreme Court called the Roe V. Wade ruling “egregiously wrong” and stated that “the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” almost 50 years after the original ruling was made.