(The Center Square) – More than $21 million in grant funding approved by King County Council will expand and connect trails, develop new parks, and renovate centers for teenagers and seniors amongst other projects.
The funding is a part of a plan developed by King County Executive Dow Constantine, who acknowledged the grants are generated by the King County Parks Levy that voters approved of in 2019.
"The people of King County sent a clear message when they overwhelmingly approved the Parks Levy. They want us to connect trails, build parks, revitalize pools, and protect wilderness and that’s exactly what we are doing, building a greener King County and preserving the things that make this community special," Executive Constantine said in a statement. "The grants we are awarding today will power community-led projects that expand access to recreation, green space, and activities in every corner of the region."
Projects that will receive fundings from this grant include a design to develop a teen and senior center in Tukwila along with community engagement efforts on creating passive and active recreation, gathering spaces and gardens in the city. The grant will also help construct a 5.6-mile-long multi-use trail from North Bend to Snoqualmie Point Park, refurbish the community pool in Vashon and improvements to the Jenkins Creek Park in Covington.
The King County Parks Levy is going to generate about $110 million from 2020 to 2025 according to King County figures. Grant funding for parks capital and open space alone is receiving $9.5 million for the 2021-2022 span.
Daryl Faber, the director of Auburn Parks and Recreation said in a statement that grants like the one from the King County Parks Levy almost always positively impact the communities they dedicate funds to.
“In my 20 years as director of the City of Auburn Parks, Arts and Recreation, I have seen how grants have positively impacted our community,” Faber said. “The King County Parks Grants program is often leveraged with local and state dollars allowing good projects to become great and these funds are a key cog in improving community health as well as meeting the needs of the region's growing population.”
King County Council members all voted in favor of this grant and seemed generally positive about its expected effects.
“All residents of King County should have access to outdoor spaces to swim, play, enjoy nature, and relax, but we know that residents in South King County don’t always have access to such spaces,” King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove said. “With this county funding, residents will soon be able to see improvements throughout our many park systems and I’m proud that King County could partner in that.”