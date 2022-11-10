(The Center Square) – The majority of King County residents whose votes have been tallied thus far have voted in favor of a tax increase dedicated to the Conservation Futures Fund.
As of Wednesday evening, the county’s Conservation Futures Levy has 68% of voters in favor of approval with only 32% rejecting it.
The levy would restore King County’s conservation futures tax to the rate of 6.25 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation next year. That is about $2 a month for a median homeowner.
Once the levy is passed, additional funding from the levy would go toward the acquisition and preservation of urban green spaces, natural areas, wildlife habitat, trails, river corridors, agricultural lands and forests within King County.
King County has protected more than 100,000 acres of open space since the conservation tax program began in 1982, the executive’s office said. King County Executive Dow Constantine blames a sequence of "actions by the state" for the program’s revenue generating at half the original rate.
Those who opposed the levy previously said that, if passed, the county would acquire more open space. In turn, that would mean fewer acres taxed, resulting in higher property tax for existing property owners, above the levy amount.
Constantine countered in a rebuttal that taxes are determined by home valuation, not by public land ownership.
The executive’s Conservation Futures Levy would restore his 2016 Land Conservation Initiative, which was designed to protect 65,000 acres of forest land, green spaces and salmon habitats across the region.
The county projects an estimated $269 million in revenue by 2031 through the levy.