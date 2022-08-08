(The Center Square) – King County is one step closer to its goal of creating up to 1,600 emergency housing and permanent supportive housing units by the end of the year.
The King County Department of Community and Human Services announced two new operators for two former hotels converted into housing for the homeless in Auburn and Federal Way Friday.
The social services organization, Compass Housing Alliance, will manage the former Clarion Inn in Auburn that the county purchased. Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle will operate the former Extended Stay America hotel on 320th Street in Federal Way, according to the county.
“Health Through Housing is a key part of the solution to housing people experiencing chronic homelessness in our region, and both operators take a human-centered, community-based approach to the services they provide,” DCHS Director Leo Flor said in a statement. “These two buildings and the partnerships that make them possible will bring 200 people home this year.”
Through sales tax revenue the county receives, 10 former hotels have been purchased so far for the Health Through Housing initiative with 980 rooms available. According to the county, nearly 600 people are in Health Through Housing buildings, with another five buildings anticipated to open to new residents by early 2023.
Over $198 million has been spent on former hotels and motels through one tenth of a cent of sales tax revenues. The former Extended Stay America in Federal Way was purchased in July of last year for $23 million and consists of 101 units, or $227,722 per unit.
The Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle will be a first-time operator of supportive housing when tasked with managing the property in Federal Way. Michelle Merriweather, the CEO of Urban League, said that the organization has provided housing and services to people of color who are homeless for more than 90 years.
“We are a first-time operator of supportive housing, but we are experts in uplifting and supporting our community and look forward to partnering with the Federal Way community and others to bring our most marginalized friends and neighbors inside,” Merriweather said.
The former Clarion Inn was purchased for $11.8 million and contains 102 units, which means the county paid nearly $116,000 per unit.
Compass Housing has been a long-time operator of supportive housing for the homeless. The organization provides day services, emergency shelter, transitional housing and affordable housing at 23 locations.
The two newly appointed operators will begin hiring staff to provide services 24/7. The county says the operators will also engage with local area residents and city leaders as the planning for occupancy takes shape.
The DCHS did not respond to The Center Square with a cost estimate of 24/7 services for the buildings.