(The Center Square) – King County and its local community-based organizations are partnering with Food Lifeline to reshape its South Seattle warehouse into a community food hub.
The total project is expected to cost $8 million by the time it is completed. So far, Washington Senator Patty Murray secured $4 million in federal funding for the project. King County is also sending $1 million from County Executive Dow Constantine’s COVID-19 recovery package.
The $5 million in combined funding will help the partnership renovate the warehouse in the spring. Constantine said the community food hub would provide more space and proper equipment to connect local farmers to organizations that specialize in hunger relief.
“This will be a vital community asset that strengthens the local food economy, making access to healthy, homegrown food more equitable,” Constantine said in a statement. “I want to thank Sen. Murray for her support in securing this federal investment to get the project over the finish line.”
Murray is using $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project due to the sharp increase in food insecurity that followed after the COVID-19 pandemic. Constantine said that since the pandemic began, there has been an increase in evidence to show the need for infrastructure that connects low-income farmers and their families with community-based hunger relief organizations.
The community food hub also contributes to the county’s Local Food Initiative, which aims to build a better “farm-to-plate pipeline.” Constantine originally launched the initiative in 2014.
“This project supports an increase in the availability of fresh, culturally relevant produce for community members across the region, while supporting the economic development of the local food system,” King County Councilmember Joe McDermott said.
The first phase of the community food hub in South Seattle includes planning and construction for about 12,000 feet of cold storage, warehouse space, offices and restrooms, according to the county. Following that, the partnership will install a commercial kitchen and a space for processing and shipping.
Construction of the warehouse will begin in the spring, and the county anticipates operations to begin in 2024.