(The Center Square) – Kia and Hyundai are rolling out free anti-theft software upgrades that may help lower car theft rates in Western Washington.
The announcement came as a result of an uptick in car thefts across the country. Approximately 8.3 million vehicles in the U.S. are eligible for the upgrade, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The increase in car thefts of Kia and Hyundais are pointed to TikTok videos that show how to hot-wire a Kia simply by removing a plastic piece under the steering wheel and using a USB cord and turning it like a key.
Hyundai’s free anti-theft software upgrade prevents certain vehicles from starting if a USB cord is used like a key. The company said the upgrades are available to its customers as of Feb. 14.
Kia said in a press release that it has completed development of enhanced security software to restrict the unauthorized operation of vehicle ignition systems on certain models not equipped with an immobilizer. The company added that it anticipates making it available to most owners of affected vehicles over the next few months.
“We have announced a total population of approximately 4.4 million cars built between 2011 and 2021 that use a steel key to ‘turn to start’ the ignition,” Jame Bell from Kia’s Corporate Communications said to The Center Square in an email. “Vehicles with key fobs and push buttons are not being targeted and therefore not part of this project.”
Kia said that it remains concerned about incidents of car theft targeting certain models and “is committed to supporting law enforcement and owners in addressing these crimes.”
The Center Square previously reported that approximately 1,603 vehicles were stolen in King County and 909 in Pierce County so far in 2023. In Seattle, the number of reported thefts of Hyundais and Kias went from 48 in August to 197 in December last year.
Nationwide, the TikTok videos resulted in at least 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.