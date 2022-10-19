(The Center Square) – Kent City councilmembers have unanimously passed a ban on public camping within city limits.
The ordinance will allow the Kent Police Department and human services to use a carrot and stick approach. They can offer resources and encouragement for homeless people to accept shelter, or hold out worse consequences.
The ordinance was proposed as leverage to keep city streets safe and clean. It was thought that current law enforcement actions were not enough to get many homeless people into shelters and off of streets.
One police sergeant was quoted during the city council's discussion that the number of homeless people declining shelter referrals was “well into the 90th percentile.”
“The sad fact is that some people need that push to make the choice to change the situation they’re in,” Chief Administrative Office Pat Fitzpatrick said at the council meeting.
The ordinance centers on the immediate removal of encampments in four sensitive areas: parks, streets and sidewalks, unopened city property and what the city deems “critical areas.”
Fines will not be imposed as a penalty for anyone who has an encampment within the city. The authority to arrest and file charges against any person camping on public spaces will be suspended if there is no shelter available.
City officials emphasized during the council meeting that massive encampment sweeps will not result from this ordinance.
In an Operations and Public Safety Committee meeting on Oct. 4, data presented to the committee members showed there were 234 emergency calls with the keyword “homeless” in 2019, 488 in 2020, 465 in 2021 and more than 300 calls through the first seven months of 2022. The committee projected 519 total calls by the end of the year.
Council President Bill Boyce spoke on how the ordinance is a step in the right direction to keep parks clean and urge people to seek shelter and resources provided by the City of Kent and King County.
“We have taxpayer money for parks, sidewalks, streets and everything and it’s an investment. So I think it’s our responsibility and our duty to make sure we take care of that investment,” Boyce said.
The ban on public camping will go into effect next month.