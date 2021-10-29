(The Center Square) – A federal jury has decided that a for-profit prison company in Washington state must pay its detainee workers the state minimum wage of $13.69.
The verdict was handed down after a two-and-a-half week trial.
The jury found Wednesday that GEO Group Inc. (GEO), a Boca Raton, Fla.-based company that runs the Northwest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Processing Center in Tacoma, was violating the state’s minimum wage laws by paying its immigrant detainee laborers $1 a day over the last 15 years.
The verdict in U.S. District Court in Tacoma came in a second trial over the issue. The first trial ended in June with a hung jury.
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued GEO in September 2017 for not paying its incarcerated workers the state’s minimum wage. A separate lawsuit filed on behalf of detainees that same year seeking back pay was consolidated with the attorney general’s case.
“This multi-billion corporation illegally exploited the people it detains to line its own pockets,” Ferguson said in a press release. “Today’s victory sends a clear message: Washington will not tolerate corporations that get rich violating the rights of the people.”
GEO did not respond to a request for comment on the verdict. An ICE public affairs officer in Seattle said the agency does not comment on the results of ongoing litigation.
The company, which touts itself as a global leader in evidence-based rehabilitation, had maintained detainees at the 1,575-bed facility located on the tide flats of the Port of Tacoma were not employees under state law, and that federal regulations permitted GEO to pay them less than minimum wage to perform such jobs as cleaning, laundry, washing dishes, cutting hair, and staffing the library.
The press release put out by the attorney general’s office distinguished between immigrant detainees and convicted criminals.
“There are no exceptions for private, for-profit facilities like GEO’s facility,” the statement said. “The people detained there are not criminals, nor part of a treatment or rehabilitation program. In contrast with jail or prison, which houses people involved in the criminal justice system and are operated by state or local governments, the detention center is a for-profit facility that houses people who are awaiting civil immigration proceedings.”
The jury will now consider how much the immigrant detainees who worked at the facility are owed. U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan will determine what GEO must pay to Washington state for underpaying detainees. The money – potentially millions of dollars – will reimburse detainee workers, according to the Washington State Attorney General’s Office.
“The amount of the award we request will depend on the evidence presented during the bench trial-portion of the proceedings, which have not yet commenced,” Brionna Aho, communications director at the Washington State Attorney General’s Office, said Thursday.