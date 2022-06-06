(The Center Square) – Julie Timm is on track to become the next CEO of Sound Transit.
The Sound Transit Board of Directors Selection Committee recommended Timm, currently the CEO of the Greater Richmond Transit Company, for the top job at Sound Transit.
The GRTC is a local government-owned public service company operating an urban-suburban bus line based in Richmond, Virginia. It employs more than 400 people and operates bus routes that serve 30,000 passengers a day.
After the Thursday vote of the committee, the full Sound Transit Board of Directors will consider the recommendation at its June 23 meeting.
“I am thrilled and humbled to be considered for the opportunity to support the Sound Transit Board and staff in delivering investments that are truly transformative and historic in their scale and impact,” Timm said in a Friday news release put out by Sound Transit. “Public transportation is about serving people and improving lives, and I am eager to work alongside the region’s communities to continue making the region’s vision for its future into reality.”
If approved by the board, Timm would replace Peter Rogoff, who has served as the agency’s CEO for more than six years. Rogoff announced last year that he would be stepping down at the end of May 2022. Sound Transit named Brooke Belman as acting CEO after Rogoff’s tenure concluded at the end of last month.
“Julie Timm’s deep experience, leadership skills and passion for public transportation will make her a great leader for Sound Transit as we work to deliver the largest transit expansion program in the nation and dramatically expand our operations in the years ahead,” Sound Transit Board Chair and University Place Mayor Kent Keel said in the statement announcing Timm’s selection.
Part of Timm’s experience includes continuing a policy of not charging fares for Richmond bus riders since March 19, 2020, early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The GRTC is able to offer free rides due to increased federal and state funding.
If all goes according to plan, Timm will be taking the helm at a Washington agency grappling with its own fare challenges related to free rides of a sort, in the form of an increase in riders evading payments to the tune of up to $2 billion in lost revenue.
Sound Transit’s projected revenues from 2017 through 2046 have gone from $9.5 billion in 2019 to this year’s projected range of $6.1 billion to $7.5 billion.
Depressed ridership because of the pandemic will also likely remain a reality as well. In November 2021, ridership across all Sound Transit modes was just over 2 million people, compared to around 4 million before the pandemic.
Just five years earlier, voters authorized Sound Transit 3, a 25-year, $54 billion package including 62 new miles of light rail, stretching from Tacoma to Everett, as well as increased commuter rail and bus service.
Sound Transit 3 was approved by more than 54 percent of voters in the Puget Sound region. Voters in Pierce County, however, rejected the measure, but the measure passed in King and Snohomish counties for an overall majority.
At least one area transportation organization approved of Sound Transit’s choice during these trying times.
“Julie Timm is a seasoned, people-first transit professional with experience leading values-oriented teams toward equitable outcomes,” Alex Hudson, executive director of Seattle-based Transportation Choices Coalition, said in a press release. “Transportation Choices Coalition congratulates the Sound Transit CEO Committee for an excellent selection to lead our region. We look forward to working with her to navigate the tough challenges and bright opportunities ahead to build on the promises of regional mass transit and a rider-centric system.”
Timm was chosen from more than 90 applicants from across the country. The advertised salary for the Sound Transit CEO position is between $300,000 and $400,000.