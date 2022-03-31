(The Center Square) – The Washington Court of Appeals has reversed a lower court decision that ejected three Stevens County Commissioners from office and held them personally responsible for repayment of about $130,000 in public funds.
“This is just another example of a rogue prosecutor in action,” said former commissioner Steve Parker after hearing the news on Thursday.
“We are seeing this sort of thing across the nation - prosecutors who are making decisions that ruin people’s lives out of their own ideologies or vindictiveness.”
He was referencing Stevens County Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen’s initiation of the case that led to the ouster of the entire board in 2020. That was the first time since 1939 that situation had occurred in Washington state.
The three appeals court judges found March 31 that Parker, Wes McCart and Don Dashiell could not be personally liable for actions they took collectively as a board.
The judges disagreed with Rasmussen’s “novel approach” to resolve a disagreement about expenditures.
“Our disposition cannot remedy the fact that the three commissioners were improperly removed from office, but they can at least receive financial relief,” wrote Chief Judge Rebecca Pennell in a legal summary of the case.
“Furthermore, future commissioners can be assured that they will not be removed from office and subject to financial liability simply because a court disagrees with the legality of their legislative determinations.”
Rasmussen said March 31 that George Ahrend, the special deputy prosecutor from Ephrata that he appointed to pursue the case in 2019, will appeal this week’s ruling to the state Supreme Court.
“I’ve always believed this case would end up in the Supreme Court because the circumstances are so serious and it involves statutes and serious constitutional issues,” he said.
To date, Ahrend has been paid $126,424 by the county for his services, according to records kept by Stevens County Auditor Lori Larsen.
The departure of Parker, McCart and Dashiell was triggered by Superior Court Judge Maryann Moreno’s decision that they had misspent tens of thousands in public money.
McCart won re-election to start a new four-year term in office two months after Moreno’s ruling. He and Dashiell were unable to be reached immediately on Thursday for comment.
Rasmussen took action after the Washington State Auditor’s Office determined that three transfers of money under the county’s homeless plan had been unallowable gifts of public funds.
Between 2015 and 2018, the commissioners reimbursed a couple $30,000 for moving their damaged home away from an eroding shoreline along the Kettle River. They also provided two payments totally about $100,000 to two nonprofits that were building a home for a Kettle Falls man with spinal injuries.
Rasmussen alleged the expenditures were made on behalf of people who had other means to get their housing issues resolved. He said the state gave each county a share of recording fees to use toward getting people off the street, to help those with no other support.
Moreno agreed with Rasmussen’s allegations and entered a judgment against the commissioners that included prejudgment interest and attorney fees. She also determined that the three commissioners had to pay their own legal bills.
Because they had been found guilty of wrongdoing, the commissioners lost the surety bonds required of all elected officials. The bonds are a type of insurance policy that protects taxpayers by covering up to a fixed amount when an official fails to “faithfully perform” his or her duties. An elected official cannot serve without a bond, and it is revoked if he or she breaks the law.
The commissioners’ legal team from the Spokane firm of Kirkpatrick & Startzel immediately filed an appeal.
Parker said the March 31 appeals court reversal was “like a weight lifted from my shoulders that I didn’t even realize I was carrying.”
“My family owns a business that has been affected by this and, even though I knew that we had done nothing wrong, I carried a sense of shame,” he said. “The damage here has been great, and it has all been so unnecessary.”
Parker said it might now be possible to retain property that he planned to sell to cover his share of reimbursement and legal expenses.
“I did my best as a decision maker,” he said. “This case never should have happened - it was the result of vindictiveness - and now I can hold my head up again.”
Pennell and fellow judges Tracy Staab and Robert Lawrence Berrey questioned lawyers on both sides of the issue on Jan. 24. They then researched legal precedent and concluded that the alleged unconstitutional gifting was not something the commissioners did in their individual capacities. Their decisions had been made collectively as a legislative body.
“They could not be held individually liable on their bonds without some sort of culpable misconduct,” wrote Pennell. “No such allegation has been made. The commissioners are therefore entitled to judgment in their favor.”
Rasmussen disagrees with that summarization of the case. He said the commissioners might not be personally handling the county’s money, but they decide how every dime is spent.
“If all three agree to do something unlawful or unconstitutional, there has to be a remedy,” he said.
He said a recall should not have been the only remedy, especially in a Republican-dominated county where all three commissioners were members of the party.
Rasmussen said his decision to pursue the case was made on behalf of taxpayers.
Pennell noted in her brief that judgement against the bond companies stands as they were not a party in the appeal. It is unclear from the ruling whether the companies are now responsible for repayment of monies that the commissioner no longer owe.
Rasmussen declined to comment on the issue because of the pending appeal.
Larsen said the monies repaid by the commissioners were added to a non-refundable account in September 2020 following Moreno’s ruling.