(The Center Square) – A federal judge has denied yet another legal challenge to Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate that all state employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.
Inslee in August issued a proclamation that all state employees, as well as K-12 and public university staffs, had to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or obtain a religious or medical exemption.
Several large cities across the state also ordered the same for their employees.
Not all employees granted an exemption, however, were guaranteed to keep their jobs. Those receiving an exemption also had to receive an accommodation allowing them to change roles that included no public contact and little exposure to coworkers.
The latest challenge came from several Spokane firefighters and a group of state workers, including members of the Washington State Patrol. Inslee, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer, and Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste were named as defendants.
Judge Thomas Rice of the U.S. District Court of Eastern Washington, however, on Monday denied a request for an emergency restraining order by the plaintiffs to halt the mandates.
This is the third time in two weeks a judge has rejected such a request. The first attempt at a restraining order stemmed from a lawsuit filed against Inslee in September by more than 600 state employees, including troopers, firefighters and others.
A Thurston County Superior Court judge denied that request, saying the case “was not likely to succeed on its merits.”
All legal challenges have claimed that the mandates violated employees’ constitutional rights and that requests for exemptions and accommodations were not properly handled.
In his ruling, Rice noted “The Supreme Court has long endorsed state and local government authority to impose compulsory vaccines. Federal courts have routinely analyzed using rational basis and regularly reject cases similar to this one that challenge vaccine mandates based on free exercise of religion.”
Rice referred to a 1906 Supreme Court ruling in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, which upheld a smallpox vaccine mandate imposed by the Cambridge Board of Health.
The judge also said the plaintiffs claimed modifications to their contracts as a reason the court should intervene, but they did not provide copies of the contracts in question.
More than 80% of the members of the Washington Federation of State Employees last month agreed to contract modification in exchange for dropping a lawsuit against Inslee over the vaccine mandate.
The agreement allowed for a 45-day grace period for workers to get vaccinated if they were denied an exemption request and allowed those eligible to retire by the end of the year who did not want to get vaccinated to use leave time starting Oct. 18 without being terminated.
The 47,000 union members all received one additional personal day for 2022 in exchange for the approval.