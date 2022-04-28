(The Center Square) – Neither “excise tax” nor “income tax” will appear on the ballot title and summary for Initiative 1929, Thurston County Superior Court Judge Indu Thomas ruled on Thursday afternoon.
The I-1929 campaign to repeal Washington state’s capital gains enacted last year had challenged the state Office of the Attorney General for what it called its “misleading” ballot title and summary for the proposed ballot measure.
The attorney general’s proposed language used the term “excise tax” despite the March 1 ruling by Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber that found the capital gains tax unconstitutional because it’s a progressive income tax. Attorney General Bob Ferguson has since asked the state Supreme Court to take the case on direct appeal.
“So, it is appropriate to avoid using the terms ‘excise tax’ and ‘income tax’ in the concise description to avoid a statement that is an incorrect statement at the time that people are voting,” Thomas said in explaining her ruling.
The official ballot language approved by the court is as follows:
“Statement of Subject: Initiative Measure 1929 concerns taxes.
“Concise Description: This measure would repeal a 7% tax on annual capital gains above $250,000 by individuals from the sale of stocks and certain other capital assets (exempting, for example, real estate and retirement accounts).
“Ballot Measure Summary: This measure would repeal a 7% tax imposed on the sale or exchange of certain long-term capital assets by individuals who have annual capital gains of over $250,000. The tax applies to the sale or exchange of stocks, bonds, and certain other longterm capital assets, but exempts, for example, real estate, retirement accounts, and certain other assets. This repeal would operate retroactively to January 1, 2022, as well as prospectively.”
Before today’s ruling, Ferguson had stopped using the words “excise tax” in the ballot title for I-1929.
The I-1929 campaign can now begin gathering signatures to get their proposal on the ballot.