(The Center Square) – Protesters have been handed a legal victory against the city of Seattle by a federal judge, who ruled police's indiscriminate crowd control tactics violated his prior restraining order at least three times.
The ruling relates to a restraining order against the Seattle Police Department (SPD) requested in June by Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County and six plaintiffs who demonstrated against police brutality and racism this summer.
That order, issued by Western Washington U.S. District Court Judge Richard A. Jones, banned the department from using tear gas or impact munitions against protesters.
In a 27-page ruling released on Monday, Jones said the SPD and the city were responsible for indiscriminately deploying four weapons against protesters without merit: pepper spray, pepper balls, blast balls and paintballs.
One incident discussed in the order concerned actions taken by SPD officers to disperse attendees of an Aug. 26 vigil for Summer Taylor, a protester who was struck and killed by a driver in July.
According to court documents, officers used smoke devices, batons and pepper spray against those gathered without declaring an unlawful assembly after two "spherical objects" were thrown at police.
Another incident occurred on Sept. 7 during a protest against police brutality in Seattle's International District, where officers allege they spotted a suspect holding a molotov cocktail.
The melee that ensued saw protesters throwing projectiles at SPD officers and hiding behind makeshift shields and umbrellas while officers used blast balls, pepper balls and pepper spray against the crowd gathered.
"During that melee, several officers spread protesters with OC spray," Jones wrote. "Exactly what threat each officer was responding to is unclear, and the parties do not say."
Protesters at the scene alleged officers continued to shoot them with the munitions even as the crowd retreated, court documents state. At least one fire was set by a molotov cocktail thrown by an unidentified person.
A third incident concerned a Sept. 22 protest in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood in which several protesters pounded on the windows of SPD vehicles and used lit cigarettes to damage the hood of a vehicle.
Court documents say that SPD Lt. John Brooks ordered a blast ball be fired into the crowd gathered to "separate" them from officers.
A day later, on Sept. 23, a fourth incident saw at least one person throwing a firework into the SPD's East Precinct building during a demonstration protesting Breonna Taylor's killing by Kentucky police.
In their attempt to pursue the suspect, SPD officers allege they were hit with various objects including a baseball bat as protesters started a fire in the street.
Like previous incidents, court documents state that SPD officers at the scene deployed pepper spray, blast balls, and paint balls against those gathered.
In his order, Jones acknowledged that demonstrations in the city over the past year have produced challenging environments for SPD officers to operate in.
But Jones wrote that in each incident, even the best available evidence proved "unhelpful and inconclusive" in assessing the majority of accusations made by both parties.
He ultimately found only three indiscriminate uses of blast balls and one use of pepper spray by the SPD from the September protests in violation of his order.
In his ruling, Jones wrote that SPD officers deploying blast balls often showed a "clear lack of care" for where they landed and rarely against specific protesters.
He wrote further that the SPD and the city did not demonstrate good faith efforts in identifying what imminent threats justified the violations he found.
"The violations above are clear, in part, because they fundamentally defy the Court's Orders and the purpose behind them," Jones wrote. "They were not at the boundary, overstepping ever so slightly or 'technically.' They violated the substantive terms of the Orders by a clean and convincing margin."
In June, the Seattle City Council passed an ordinance similar to Jones's restraining order that also banned the SPD from using chokeholds. It was nullified by a federal judge in July at the request of the U.S. Justice Department.
Plaintiffs in the case are to submit their proposed sanctions to the court no later than Dec. 11. Defendants will submit a response brief on Dec. 18.