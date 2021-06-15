(The Center Square) – Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman will have the final say over how Gov. Jay Inslee's two-handed bill signing meshes with state law, a judge has ruled.
The ruling concerns two separate broadband bills signed by the governor in mid-May, ESHB 1336 and SSSB 5383. The former bill, sponsored by Drew Hansen, D-Bainbridge Island, allows public utility districts, towns and counties to set up retail broadband in "undeserved" areas in lieu of objections by local service providers. The latter bill, sponsored by state Sen. Lisa Wellman, D-Mercer Island, lets those same entities create broadband in "unserved" areas.
The two bills, passed with bipartisan support by the state legislature last month, may mean the difference between local governments developing wifi deserts and a court battle with existing service providers.
On May 17, Inslee signed both bills simultaneously using both hands and did so off-camera. With the stroke of two pens, Inslee threw a curveball to the Secretary of State as to which of the two bills holds precedent. Under state law, all bills most recently signed by the governor have precedent if they conflict with prior legislation.
Secretary of State Kim Wyman filed a petition in Thurston County Superior Court demanding the right to determine which order the bills should be chaptered in state law.
On Friday, a Thurston County Superior Court judge bestowed that privilege to Wyman. In a statement on Tuesday, the Secretary of State's office announced it would ordering the bills as they initially passed the state legislature.
"Last Friday, Thurston County Superior Court ruled the secretary of state has the authority to determine the order in which the two bills are chaptered," the statement reads. "The court, however, did not provide a ruling on how that determination must be made. Recognizing the ministerial duty that must be fulfilled, Secretary of State Kim Wyman has chaptered the bills by the order in which they passed the Washington State Legislature – with 2SSB 5383 numbered and filed first."
Friday's ruling wraps up one of many cases that have landed Inslee in uncharted legal waters. The three-term governor is embroiled in another battle over line-item vetoes of several critical climate spending packages, possibly upsetting the balance of power in state government if ruled unconstitutional.
The Washington State Supreme Court began hearing the line-item veto case last week. It is unknown when the nine-justice body anticipates a ruling.