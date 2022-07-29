(The Center Square) – Thurston County Superior Court Judge Indu Thomas ruled against Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s latest attempt to ban the use of credit ratings in property insurance pricing Friday.
Kreidler threw in the towel on trying to push rulemaking any further in his statement on the ruling.
“Today’s decision confirms that the best place to permanently address this issue is in the legislature,” Kreidler said, adding, “I hope legislators will listen to all policyholders impacted by this practice and not just the insurance industry.”
Kreidler has made that case to the Washington Legislature before, to little effect. Members have twice voted to authorize credit rating in insurance pricing, which is one reason why the commissioner did not prevail in his rulemaking efforts.
“Today’s decision is a win for Washington consumers, especially seniors, who will be able to continue paying lower insurance rates that more accurately reflect their risk,” said Erin Collins, senior vice president of the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies in a statement.
She added, “NAMIC is grateful to the court for recognizing that state insurance law should be decided by the people via the Legislature. We hope the judge’s decision will settle this matter and that Washington’s insurance companies can get back to serving their policyholders.”
NAMIC was one of several parties representing the property insurance industry
NAMIC told The Center Square that in its arguments it had “cited thousands of formal comments submitted to the department by senior citizens on fixed incomes, many of whom would qualify as the low-income consumers and other concerned citizens who saw their rates increase, in some cases dramatically, due to the [credit rating] ban.”
One figure for the number of calls to the Office of the Insurance Commissioner complaining about the rule circulated in social media was 20,000, which was apparently too high.
“I’m not sure where that 20,000 number came from,” Stephanie Marquis, media manager for the OIC, told The Center Square in early May.
After internal inquiries were made, she reported, “Since Jan. 1, 2020, we’ve had 6,485 inquiries regarding the topic of credit scoring.”
The previous emergency rule that had banned using credit ratings in insurance pricing was put into effect in June 2021 and tossed out by Thurston County Superior Court Judge Mary Sue Wilson in October 2021. As previously reported, it had a noticeable impact on the premium prices paid by Washington residents with both good and poor credit.
After the October loss, the OIC attempted to pass essentially the same rule through the normal rulemaking process.
The permanent rule banning credit-rated premiums for three years was scheduled to go into effect on March 4. Judge Thomas stayed that order pending her decision, and has now rejected it entirely.