(The Center Square) – Joe Kent, 42, is the Trump-endorsed candidate for Washington’s Third Congressional District race who has called out "establishment" Republicans for waging a "smear campaign" against him.
He said more than $1 million has been donated by top GOP leaders to blitz the airwaves with attack ads and fill mailboxes with propaganda. He doesn’t have the war chest to counter that negative messaging but sees it as a good sign that he is threatening the status quo.
Further proof, he said, is that Republican leadership has poured more than $1 million into positive advertising for Heidi St. John, who is also a candidate in the Aug. 2 primary election. Two Republican challengers and one Democratic contender in a “jungle primary” favors incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler, he said.
Washington’s primary system sends the two candidates who take the most votes on to the November general election regardless of party.
“Trump would never have backed me if the absurd lies that they are telling were true,” said Kent. “I was fully vetted by Trump’s team before he decided to back me.”
He said the party standing behind Buetler despite her “betrayal” by voting to impeach former President Donald Trump is a demonstration of the corruption that permeates Washington, D.C.
Beutler was among 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his perceived role in the Jan. 6, 2020, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Kent criticized her for joining that “witch hunt” and insisted that there was no constitutional basis for impeaching a president after he has left office.
“Jamie was down in the polls because her constituents felt so betrayed, but the establishment stepped in to help because she supports the status quo in Washington, D.C., and they don’t want real change,” he said.
Beutler was unable to be reached for comment.
Kent is disappointed that St John broke the public promise of three Republican challengers to concede the race to whoever won the coveted Trump endorsement.
Kent said Wadi Yakhour kept that promise, but St. John broke her pledge and stayed in the race.
Also running is Democrat, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.
Kent, who lives in Yacolt, said Beutler has to go that should be the priority of every Republican in the district. She has violated conservative values by voting to give illegal immigrants amnesty and access to social services paid for by law-abiding Americans, he said.
In addition, Kent said Beutler has voted for spending bills that fund Planned Parenthood and legislation that imposes red flag laws on gun ownership. Beutler bears some responsibility for reckless spending that has created a national debt that now tops $30 trillion and fuels inflation that has caused historic price increases on everyday goods, which has hurt American families, he said.
“She is a RINO [Republican In Name Only] and is not representing the majority of her constituents,” said Kent.
The Third District encompasses the southernmost portion of western and central Washington. It includes the counties of Lewis, Pacific, Wahkiakum, Cowlitz, Clark, Skamania and Klickitat, as well as a southern sector of Thurston County.
Kent has held more than 220 town halls to rebut negative ads and talk about his campaign platform.
“They spent a lot of time on opposition research, and this is all they could come up with,” he said.
Here are Kent's replies to the main charges made against him in copious ads:
- He has been accused of trying to cheat seniors out of their social security checks. He said conversations about the retirement payment system becoming insolvent within 10 years have been taken out of context to support that accusation. In reality, Kent was expressing concern that a 25% cut in benefits was looming and the age of retirement raised to support the program. He also advocated for privatizing social security so that people can make investments that are more financially sound than the government program.
- He has been called a Democrat in sheep’s clothing who supported presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in the 2020 election. Kent said he was working with the Trump campaign that year while briefly living in Portland, and he did decide to register in the other party and vote for Sanders in the primary out of the belief he would be an easier candidate for Trump to beat. He said Trump’s team was fully aware of his actions at the time of endorsement.
- The "gaslighting" against him includes allegations that he favors defunding the police, which Kent said is beyond ridiculous. He wants to defund sanctuary cities like Portland and Seattle, and give federal law enforcement grants to constitutional sheriffs who are accountable to the people. He wants to withhold federal funding for agencies such as the FBI unless it enacts reforms to quit operating with a political agenda. He does support defunding the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Tobacco because of its infringement on citizen rights.
Kent is a decorated Green Beret who spent more than 20 years in the military and had 11 combat deployments before his retirement.
He remembers the exact moment that he decided to enter the political arena: On Jan. 16, 2019, his wife, Shannon Kent, was killed fighting ISIS in Syria.
Just a month earlier Trump had attempted to pull U.S. troops out of that country, but that proposal met fierce resistance from the establishment, said Kent.
“Seeing the establishment’s hubris and contempt for our president, I knew that I had to act,” he said. “This time, my fight would be to defend America First policies."