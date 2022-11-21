(The Center Square) – The Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe on Monday blasted Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz’s Friday decision to end net pen fish farming in state waters managed by the Department of Natural Resources.
“The DNR’s decision to end marine net pen aquaculture in Puget Sound is a direct threat to our Tribe’s self-reliance goals and cultural aquaculture traditions via Salish Fish, our Tribe’s sustainable marine aquaculture business,” the statement from the Jamestown S’Klallam tribe said.
The state regards commercial fish farming as a danger to the aquatic ecosystem in that feeding fish in concentrated areas releases nutrients and organic matter that can contribute to algae production. In addition, fish feces can degrade the ocean floor.
“As we’ve seen too clearly here in Washington, there is no way to safely farm finfish in open sea net pens without jeopardizing our struggling native salmon. Today, I’m announcing an end to the practice. We, as a state, are going to do better by our salmon, by our fishermen, and by our tribes,” Franz said in a Friday statement. “Commercial finfish farming is detrimental to salmon, orcas and marine habitat. I’m proud to stand with the rest of the west coast today by saying our waters are far too important to risk for fish farming profits.”
The federally recognized Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe, located on the norther Olympic Peninsula of Washington, disagrees with the state’s solution.
“Fin Fish and shellfish have always been an integral part of the S’Klallam culture as sustenance, as well as the traditions associated with harvest, preparation, celebration and commerce,” the tribe’s statement said. “For millennia, S’Klallam people fed their families with fish and shellfish, and traded their abundant harvest with other Tribes, devising methods for holding fresh catch, and preserving the harvest for future consumption.”
The tribe recognizes the modern-day challenges to fishing, but contends commercial farm fishing is part of the solution, not the problem.
“Tragically, population growth, pollution, and development activities in the Pacific Northwest have negatively impacted our wild Fish stocks,” the S’Klallam Tribe contended, “and our Tribe firmly believes that take the pressure off wild fish harvesting through sustainable marine aquaculture is a viable 21st century option.”
The S’Klallam Tribe’s reaction is in contrast to that of Chairman Leonard Forsman of the Suquamish Tribe, who joined Franz at a Friday news conference on Bainbridge Island for her announcement that last two remaining fish farming leases on Puget Sound would not be renewed, effectively removing the industry from the state.
“On behalf of the Suquamish people, I want to thank Commissioner Franz for listening to Tribes and others who place the health of the Salish Sea as their top priority,” Forsman said in a statement.
Cooke Aquaculture has until Dec. 14 to finish steelhead farming and start deconstructing its equipment. The company’s pens are located in Rich Passage near Bainbridge Island and Hope Island in Skagit Bay.
Net-pen fish farming has already been outlawed in California, Oregon, and Alaska.
Lawrence Wilson contributed to this story.