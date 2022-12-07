(The Center Square) – One out of three years is a good start in terms of preventing northern giant hornets from establishing a foothold in the Pacific Northwest.
“We are actually very pleased to announce that we have completed one entire season with no confirmed detections of northern giant hornets in Washington state,” announced Sven Spichiger, the state’s Department of Agriculture’s managing entomologist, at a Wednesday press conference updating this year’s pest trapping season.
Northern giant hornet season typically runs from July through November.
“And I can also report that there were no confirmed detections just to the north of us in British Columbia as well,” Spichiger added.
The northern giant hornet – previously known as the Asian giant hornet or “murder hornet” – caused quite a stir when it was first detected in the Pacific Northwest near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The invasive insect is the largest hornet in the world, with a 2-inch long body, a 3-inch wingspan, and a quarter-inch stinger capable of punching through normal clothing and even beekeeper suits.
The northern giant hornet’s intimidating size, painful sting, and aggressive tendencies toward other insects made it the subject of numerous headlines, in addition to causing sleepless nights for state officials worried about the insect’s predilection for killing honeybees that pollinate many crops in Washington’s multi-billion agriculture sector.
“And this is really good news for everyone, including all of the citizens who have been doing traps, all of the people who have been calling in reports,” Spichiger said. “Just all of your efforts have basically led to this first year with no detections.”
No northern giant hornets have been found in the approximately 1,000 traps set this year by scientists in northern Washington as part of an effort to wipe out the menacing insect. The same was true of several hundred traps set by volunteers in the Evergreen State.
That’s welcome news, Spichiger pointed out, while noting that doesn’t necessarily mean the region is completely free of the northern giant hornet.
“That is not to say that the species has been eradicated,” he said. “We have to complete three seasons of negative survey for regulatory purposes before we would declare it as eradicated, but this is year one with no detections.”
The northern giant hornet is native to Asia and has been the target of eradication efforts in the region after hornets were discovered in Washington and Canada in 2019.
Northern giant hornets rarely attack people unless provoked. The insect, however, delivers a powerful sting, which can cripple or even kill a human being if stung repeatedly. The insect is responsible for as many as 50 deaths a year in Japan.
It’s not known how the pest was introduced to the Pacific Northwest, although some suspect cargo ships inadvertently brought the insect to the region.