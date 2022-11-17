(The Center Square) — Washington state’s capital gains tax is an income tax, not a sales tax, according to Steven Hankin, former managing attorney in the Office of Chief Counsel of the IRS. His opinion adds weight to the argument that the tax is unconstitutional, a matter the Washington Supreme Court will consider next year.
Hankin offered the opinion to the Washington Policy Center regarding the law passed last year by the Legislature, RCW 82.87, which mandates a 7% tax on capital gains above $250,000 beginning this year.
The law was immediately challenged in court and was declared unconstitutional by Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber on March 1.
Huber ruled that the tax is properly considered both a graduated tax and a property tax and, as a property tax, violates the state constitution which requires that property taxes be uniform. The law is not uniform, Douglas ruled, because it does not apply to amounts less than $250,000.
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court. A hearing is set for Jan. 26.
The state has maintained that the tax is an excise tax, meaning a tax on the sale of the property.
Hankin, a tax attorney with 30 years’ experience at the IRS, said, “I have always considered the capital gains tax to be an income tax, rather than an excise tax. The capital gains tax is a tax on the seller of property, that is being sold, while an excise tax is a tax on the transfer or use of the property,” according to Jason Mercier of WPC.
The difference, according to Hankin, is that an income tax is a direct tax, that is, a tax on the thing itself. An excise tax, on the other hand, is an indirect tax, or a tax on the transfer or use of the thing.
In the case of a capital gain, the tax is not on the transaction but upon the profit, or income, derived from the translation.
Hankin considers the matter so clear that he expressed disbelief that it would be argued.
“Frankly, I am unable to see why this matter is considered to be controversial,” Hankin told WPC. “That is, I see no reasonable argument for saying that a capital gains tax is not an income tax, and for that reason could be subject to an excise tax. I am somewhat dumbfounded as to why the State of Washington believes it has any reasonable chance of ever prevailing in this case.”
Ferguson has asked the Supreme Court to stay the lower court ruling so that the tax could be collected even before its validity has been determined. A source familiar with the matter told The Center Square that the state Supreme Court will consider Ferguson’s motion to stay the lower court ruling on Nov. 29.
In the meantime, the Joint Administrative Rules Review Committee of the Washington Legislature has asked the Washington Department of Revenue to treat any rulemaking as advisory only, pending the state high court's final ruling on the tax's constitutionality.
Brett Davis contributed to this report.