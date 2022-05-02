In this Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, photo, Dawn Rasmussen stands at her well at her property on the outskirts of The Dalles, Oregon. She says the water table that her well draws from has dropped 15 feet in the last 15 years. She has deep concerns about Google's proposal to build more data centers, which use vast amounts of water, in the town. The city council is expected to vote soon on Google's proposal. As demand for cloud computing grows, the world's biggest tech companies are building more data centers, including in arid regions even though they use vast amounts of water per day. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)