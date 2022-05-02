(The Center Square) – Spokane County Treasurer Michael Baumgartner announced Monday that Moab Irrigation District #20 will borrow $500,000 in public funding for water system repairs to improve customer service.
Baumgartner said Local Direct Investment funds will be used by the district for well repair and construction of a pumphouse to expand water delivery. The money will be repaid over five years.
“The Treasurer’s Office is pleased to partner with Moab Irrigation District in support of their capital improvements which will improve their capacity during high-demand periods,” said Baumgartner. “This project is a great example of our Local Direct Investment program at work in our community.”
Moab officials say money borrowed from the county will be used to rebuild a pumphouse and currently non-operational district well.
Re-commissioning the well will allow the district to meet daily demand during the summer months and provide backup to other district assets.
“We are extremely grateful to the Spokane County Treasurer’s Office for the loan we received from the Local Direct Investment program. As a small district, programs like this are what makes it possible for us to continue to improve and repair our water system for the future, at a cost we can afford,” said Teresa Phelps, chair of the Moab board.
Originally founded in 1968, the Moab district is located in the northeast corner of Spokane Valley near Newman Lake and extends to the state line. The district provides landowners with drinking and irrigation water.
According to Baumgartner, the Spokane Public Investment Fund consists of $1.5 billion in local government cash reserves invested in a fixed income portfolio. Financing is offered to public investment participants at competitive rates, saving tax dollars on community projects.
Past funds have been used for public safety training and equipment, Bigelow Gulch infrastructure improvements, and land conservation, said Baumgartner.
The local treasurer’s office manages about $1.5 billion in invested local government cash reserves. Investments are made on behalf of more than 80 regional government entities.