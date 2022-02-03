(The Center Square) – The property insurance industry has opened two new lines of attack against the Office of the Insurance Commissioner (OIC) over the struggle to use credit scores in insurance pricing. It filed both legal and administrative challenges Thursday to keep the rule from going into effect on March 4.
“We knew a legal challenge was possible and are prepared for any that come our way,” Stephanie Marquis, OIC media and outreach manager, told The Center Square. “We believe this rule is within the Commissioner’s statutory authority to adopt and is the best option for Washington consumers.”
The insurance industry pointed out in a press release that the OIC also believed it had the authority to issue essentially the same rule using Washington State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s emergency powers, which turned out not to be the case.
“The Commissioner’s predecessor emergency rule was declared invalid...by order of a Thurston County Superior Court judge,” Claire Howard, American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) senior vice president, said in a statement.
In what Kreidler at the time characterized as a “narrow ruling,” Thurston County Superior Court Judge Mary Sue Wilson said that he could not do this with his emergency powers and granted summary judgment to the insurance industry on Oct. 8, 2021.
APCIA, along with the Professional Insurance Agents of Washington, are suing the OIC over the rule and telegraphed what could be the theme of their case in the press release.
The substantive arguments boil down to the firm statutory basis of credit rating-based insurance pricing and the claim that the way Kreidler has tried to implement this policy has harmed many Washington residents.
“Commissioner Kreidler is attempting to prohibit an important risk-based rating tool that was put in place by the Legislature nearly 20 years ago for the benefit of consumers,” said Howard. “Before Commissioner Kreidler’s emergency and permanent rules disrupted the insurance market, Washington policyholders paid less for auto, boat, RV, home, and renters insurance because the use of credit-based insurance scores effectively predicted risk and set accurate rates.”
The insurance industry claims that emergency rule, which is essentially the same as the permanent rule, raised prices on more than one million Washingtonians with good credit, many of whom are seniors on fixed incomes.
Kreidler had disputed this claim and issued a call for data from insurance companies. Fellow APCIA vice president Mark Sektnan dismissed Kreidler’s call as “flawed” and “issued under the wrong statutory authority.”
Perhaps in response to that criticism, the OIC also proposed an additional rule “requiring insurers to provide policyholders with a written explanation for any premium change” at the same time as it announced the rule to re-ban credit-rated premium pricing.
APCIA is also making hay out of the fact that the OIC announced this pending new rule at roughly the same time as a state Senate hearing that would have preempted the office’s ability to act.
“Commissioner Kreidler has taken the unprecedented action of adopting a permanent rule to chill legislative efforts to make credit-based insurance scores work for Washington consumers,” Howard said. “Additionally, the Commissioner ignored thousands of letters sent to him and the Legislature by consumers opposing his rule, detailing how this action has forced them to make difficult financial sacrifices.”