(The Center Square) – Washington State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler has asked the insurance industry for more information as his office pushes a new regulatory rule that would ban the use of credit ratings in insurance pricing.
Representatives of the insurance industry are skeptical he will listen to what they have to say.
The Office of the Insurance Commissioner (OIC) Monday announced that Kreidler "sent a letter today to 136 insurers requesting specific information about consumers’ premiums after they removed credit as a rating factor" because Kreidler “wants to fully understand the impact of this rule on homeowner, auto and renter insurance markets.”
The press release also asserts that the effects of COVID-19 make “the credit histories used by insurers temporarily unreliable and inaccurate.”
Responses are due to the OIC by Dec. 20.
The OIC has announced that it wants to have a new rule in place by Jan. 1, 2022. It did not reply to a request for comment on whether this request for information would delay the rule.
“The Commissioner appears to have adopted the now invalid Emergency Rules and is poised to adopt a similar permanent rule without understanding the impact on the market and consumers,” Mark Sektnan, American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) Vice President of State Government Relations, told The Center Square in an email. “The Commissioner’s most recent request for ‘data’ demonstrates just how he failed to comprehend the impact of his shortsighted decision-making last March when he initially adopted the first Emergency Rule and he now appears to be trying to ‘build his case’ for the permanent rule after the fact.”
On Oct. 8, Thurston County Superior Court Judge Mary Sue Wilson granted summary judgment to the insurance industry and struck down Kreidler’s ban on insurance pricing by emergency rule.
The OIC has continued to pursue essentially the same rule through the normal, non-emergency rule-making process.
APCIA said consequences of Kreidler’s actions include insurance premium rate hikes on more than a million Washington state residents, many of them seniors on fixed incomes.
“When people who received rate increases due to the Commissioner’s Emergency Rules complained, [Kreidler] said companies could have chosen not to increase premiums for people with good credit – but they couldn’t because specific instructions his staff gave for implementing the Emergency Rules precluded it,” Sektnan said. “In fact, companies were specifically prohibited from using ‘rate stability rules’, which would have allowed them to keep some insureds premiums unchanged and avoid the shock of significant premium increases.”
Michael DeLong, a spokesman for the Consumer Federation of America (CFA), was happy about Kreidler’s call for additional information.
“I think the Commissioner's call for more information from insurance companies is a good move,” he told The Center Square in an email. “Insurance markets and rates are not transparent at all, and more information is better for consumers. Also, insurance companies have been claiming (wrongly, in CFA's view) that the ban on credit scores caused premiums to increase, so hopefully this will help clear things up and prove them wrong.”