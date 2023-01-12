(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has responded to criticism from Spokane leaders over his proposal to push back the completion of a major freeway project by six years.
“This proposal is just the first step in the legislative process, and legislators will similarly develop their own proposal for negotiation and discussion,” said Jaime Smith, executive director of communications, in a written statement.
She responded via email Thursday to The Center Square’s request for comment following public opposition by local and state officials to the governor’s plan.
Smith explained that transportation packages, such as the one for the North Spokane Corridor, have a 16-year planning horizon, so it is common for conditions to change. The freeway project broke ground in 2001 at an anticipated cost of $1.5 billion but remains unfinished, with the final price tag now expected to double.
“The reality is there’s a decrease in projected transportation revenues, increased construction and materials costs, and statewide competition for contractors,” said Smith. “To be responsive to these changes, WSDOT [Washington State Department of Transportation] needed to provide an updated project delivery proposal for all projects included in the last two transportation packages.”
She said the agency used criteria that included “honoring legal obligations and continuing existing contracts to objectively prioritize projects around the state.”
The governor, she said, recognizes how crucial regional projects, such as the one in Spokane, are and is “very open to ideas that minimize or reduce changes in project schedules.”
Inslee is requesting to push back funding for the North Spokane Corridor by six years or more in a 16-year spending plan for Department of Transportation capital construction programs. The project was expected to be completed in 2028.
According to WSDOT, the project spanning 10.5 miles was originally conceived in 1946, although it took decades to bring it to fruition. When complete, Interstate 90 will be connected at the south to US 2 and that section of freeway to US 395 in the north.
So far, about 5.5 miles of the north corridor has been completed, with another two-mile section scheduled to open this fall. State officials estimate that nearly $600 million has already been spent on the work.
Earlier this week, Spokane City Councilor Michael Cathcart called on Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig, D-Spokane, and other state elected officials serving the area to stop Inslee’s plan from moving forward.
“After literally decades of constituents waiting for this investment, there must be no further delays,” he said.
Not only did Billig voice opposition to the proposed delay, he was joined by other Democratic legislators from Eastern Washington.
Spokane’s legislative delegation released a written statement against Inslee’s proposal because it would cost taxpayers “significantly more money in the long run.”
“Simply put, this decision does not have our support, nor does it have the support of people across Spokane and Eastern Washington who for years have been waiting for the completion of this vital project,” reads a joint statement issued by Billig and Reps. Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli.
“We will not support any proposal that pauses a safer, quicker, and less congested north-south route that connects to I-90. It simply does not make sense to halt a project that will not only pay for itself in economic impact, but also benefit our state with significantly reduced travel time and emissions.”
The officials are concerned that a bus line, which was funded in the last transportation package, will also have to be paused if Inslee’s plan is approved. The rapid bus transit line along Division Street provides more public transportation but is tied to the freeway work.
Adding his voice this week to the opposition against further delay was Sen. Mike Padden, R-Spokane Valley. He was quoted in the Spokesman-Review as calling the proposal “a nonstarter.” An objection was also registered by Sen. Jeff Holy, R-Spokane.
The Legislature started its 105-day session on Jan. 9 to work on the biennial budget.